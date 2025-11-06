Meghan Markle returns to acting for first time since marrying Prince Harry in new Amazon movie

After nearly ten years, Meghan Markle is reportedly dusting off her acting chops!

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the 44-year-old actress and lifestyle brand founder was spotted on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film “Close Personal Friends” in Pasadena, California, The Sun first reported.

According to the outlet, Meghan will play herself in the ensemble comedy, which also stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. The film reportedly follows a couple whose unexpected run-in with a famous pair turns their lives upside down. The Amazon MGM Studios project — directed by David Robert Mitchell — is currently in production and expected to be released in 2026.

A source who spoke to People magazine said Meghan looked comfortable easing back into life on a set.

“She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth,” the insider told the outlet, adding that her role as herself is minor.

The source added, “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.”

This film marks Meghan’s first acting role since she exited “Suits” in 2017, where she starred as fan-favorite paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Before her breakthrough on the USA Network legal drama, Meghan appeared in projects including “Fringe,” “CSI: NY,” “Remember Me,” and “Horrible Bosses.”

After marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan put her acting career on pause to embrace royal life and motherhood. That was until the couple broke away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Since then, she has been reacclimating to the creative world she left behind — launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and producing content for Netflix alongside her husband through their Archewell Productions, including her hit home and cooking series, “With Love, Meghan.”

A source speaking to The Sun on the matter said, “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right.”