Ryan Clark reminds sports fans that ‘athletic feats don’t fend off’ mental health struggles

This week, the sports world was reminded that no amount of padding or fame can shield anyone from the weight of mental health struggles. The sudden death by suicide of Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland brought that truth painfully to the surface. As his teammates, family, and friends mourn his loss, former NFL player turned commentator Ryan Clark took a moment on “The Pivot” podcast to reflect on the tragedy and what it says about how we care for athletes beyond the field.

“On Monday, I watched Marshawn Kneeland score a touchdown on Monday Night Football. And today, we are mourning his death,” Clarke shared in a video posted on Instagram. “This is another reminder about the mental health struggles that so many people deal with.”

“Mental health issues don’t stop at the doors of the stadium because you can complete these amazing athletic feats that don’t fend off these struggles,” he continued.

The sad irony behind Kneeland’s death, which was reportedly the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and followed concerns of self-harm, is that it occurred just days into November, which is mental health awareness month. As Clark notes, even the fastest, strongest, or most decorated player can fall victim to mental health struggles. And in fact, if you’ve seen the movie “HIM” starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, one could argue that these accolades make them even more vulnerable to these issues.

“These are issues that all people deal with, especially in this day and age. The suicide rates of Black men over the last five years have risen at an alarming rate among the suicides of African Americans. Black men account for 80% of those. And now Marshawn Kneeland is a part of it. And it’s not an age thing,” shared Clark.

The National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities previously reported that Black men are four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women, according to Harvard Gazette in 2024. Similarly, the American Psychological Association reports that Black adults are 20 percent more likely to experience severe psychological distress than white adults, yet less likely to receive treatment, as previously reported by theGrio.

For years, Black communities and advocates have been pushing to break the stigma around mental health, encouraging open dialogue within families, relationships and friendships. However, Clark notes there is still a significant amount of work to be done within the sports world, referencing a growing number of Black athletes who have reportedly taken their own lives.

“I know so many times we point to the Dave Duersons, the Junior Seaus, and the Rudi Johnsons, for players who post career, deal with these issues and eventually take their lives,” he continued. But what about Jovan Belcher in Kansas City years ago? And then now, Marshawn Kneeland, to add to something like we dealt with with Kyren Lacy.”

“These are sad and tragic situations that tell you to check on your people, that tell you even though we’re smiling, even though we’re working, even though we seem to have it all, there could be an internal fight. There could be demons that linger, that eventually rear their heads in tragic and devastating ways.”