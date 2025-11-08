Klay Thompson’s airport apology to Megan Thee Stallion goes viral: ‘I was late, babe. There’s no excuse’

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship continues to capture the internet’s attention, this time over a heartfelt apology.

The Dallas Mavericks guard went viral after Megan posted a clip of him apologizing for showing up late to pick her up from the airport.

“I’m sorry I was late, babe. There’s no excuse,” Klay said in the short video, flashing a bashful grin. The Houston rapper laughed off his apology, but fans were quick to flood the comments with heart emojis and jokes about “real love” in action.

The moment comes as the pair’s relationship continues to flourish publicly. After months of speculation, sources close to the couple confirmed that Klay and Megan are indeed together — and recently moved into a new home they’re sharing in the Dallas area. Whether they’re spotted on the golf course, at charity events, or at the gym, the two seem to be enjoying life together both on and off camera.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in July when they appeared together in vacation pics posted on social media, then again side by side at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Since then, Megan has subtly referenced their relationship in her new single “Lover Girl,” a smooth, confident anthem about affection and security that many fans believe was inspired by Klay.

For Thompson, the new romance comes during a season of transition. After more than a decade with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, he joined the Dallas Mavericks through a sign-and-trade deal in 2024. Now entering his second season under head coach Jason Kidd, Thompson is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Megan, meanwhile, continues to bridge the gap between hip hop, fashion, and sports. Her recent Fanatics campaign showed her passion for basketball, while her growing relationship with Klay only deepens her connection to the game.

Their love story also highlights the long-standing synergy between basketball and hip hop, two worlds that have shaped culture together for decades. From courtside dates to chart-topping lyrics, Klay and Megan are proving that chemistry between the court and the culture is alive and thriving.