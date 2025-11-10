Is Brandy manifesting a Brandy & Monica Las Vegas residency?

“Did Brandy just announce plans for a residency?” That’s the question thousands of fans were asking after the Los Angeles stop of the “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” Brandy and Monica’s long-awaited on-stage reunion.

In a moment captured by fans, Brandy stood next to Monica, visibly emotional, as she thanked her longtime collaborator.

“I never in my life performed in front of this many people,” Brandy told her co-headliner. “And I wouldn’t be able to do that if it wasn’t for you, and I’m just so thankful. This is just a dream come true, and I’m so glad that you did ‘The Boy Is Mine’ in ‘98. And we get to do this tour 27 years later.”

While fans enjoyed the heartfelt moment between the two R&B vocalists, their jaws collectively dropped when Brandy added, “2026, the Brandy and Monica residency in Las Vegas.”

The crowd erupted. Brandy laughed, quickly adding that she still needed to run it by Monica’s team. And Monica, looking just as surprised as everyone else, shot back, “I need to talk to my man!”

Now, it could’ve been a joke, but if history tells us anything, Brandy doesn’t play when it comes to manifestation.

Back in 2020, during their viral Verzuz battle, Brandy floated the idea of a joint tour multiple times, treating it like playful banter. Five years later, “The Boy Is Mine Tour” became a reality, proving her “lighthearted” comments were more like a soft launch, and embodying the power of the tongue.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy said earlier this year when announcing the tour. “They’ve been trying to get us to do a tour since ‘98; [it] just finally felt like the right time. It was a dream come true [to do this]. The song itself, this idea, was just monumental in ‘98, and I just wanted us to do everything with the song, and finally, we get a chance to do that, and I’m excited. I just can’t wait.”

Now, only time will tell if Brandy’s residency manifestations will become a reality.