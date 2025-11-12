Eddie Murphy, father of 10, wants people to have as many kids as they want—under one condition

Eddie Murphy has taken on many roles in his life, but one of the ones he’s most proud of? Being a father.

The 64-year-old Hollywood legend opened up to People for an exclusive chat about his life, how he ended up in his decades-long feud with “Saturday Night Live” and his views on parenthood. With ten children ranging in age from 6 to 36, Murphy has plenty to offer aspiring parents, as well as insight into how he managed to have such a large family.

“It just happened,” Murphy says of his kids. “I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun.”

He added, “My children are all decent people. I don’t have one rotten one, and I would like to think they got some of that from me.”

In May, he and his fellow “Life” co-star Martin Lawrence became family when Murphy’s oldest son Eric wed Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin. When asked how the wedding came to be, the “Beverly Hills Cop” star said his son and daughter-in-law kept it private.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy told his “Dreamgirls” co-star Jennifer Hudson.

As frequently as Murphy celebrates love around him, the comedian also understands there are some places he won’t go. In “Being Eddie,” the newly released documentary about his life and how he rose from humble beginnings in New York to becoming one of the most famous people on Earth, Murphy is candid and even emotional regarding his brother Charlie, who died of leukemia in 2017. In a recent conversation with USA Today, Murphy further opined about death–and why he didn’t attend his brother’s memorial service.

“They shouldn’t even have funerals,” Murphy told USA Today while confirming the only two services he ever attended were for his father, Charles Edward Murphy and his stepfather, Vernon Lynch Sr. “I’m like, ‘This funeral is morbid.’ The whole people (in attendance) and seeing your loved one out there, and just emotionally, the whole ritual is too much.”

When asked how he pays his respects, Murphy clarified his position on the matter.

“I’ve paid for a lot of funerals, but I don’t go to funerals,” he said.

“Being Eddie” is out now on Netflix.