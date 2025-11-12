Jasmine Crockett says ‘corrupt’ Trump has ‘more to hide’ as Epstein emails raises more questions

Though President Donald Trump and the White House have dismissed the latest document releases further tying him to sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, says the optics don’t look good for the twice-impeached, criminally convicted president.

“If you know that you didn’t do anything, then why is it that you would be twisting members of your own party’s arms, trying to get them not to release it?” Crockett said on CNN, referring to reporting that the White House is meeting with Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to get her to change her vote to release the full FBI files on Epstein.

Critics of Democrats beating the drum on the Epstein scandal have accused them of unfairly going after Trump, arguing that he has faced an incessant amount of investigations.

Crockett rebutted, “I will admit that Donald Trump has been investigated more than the norm, but he just happens to be more corrupt and more criminal than any other president that we’ve had.”

She added, “I will point out, he is the only president who has been convicted of 34 felony convictions that we’ve ever had in the Oval Office.”

The Texas Democratic congresswoman said that while “we don’t know exactly what crimes he may or may not have committed,” if Trump had nothing to hide, he would support the bipartisan push in the U.S. House of Representatives to release the Epstein files in full. Trump campaigned in the 2024 presidential election vowing to do so, but reversed course along with his Department of Justice.

In a 2015 email exchange between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, with whom Epstein alleged that Trump knew about his sex crimes, Wolff suggested that Epstein should use Trump’s alleged connections to Epstein as “valuable PR and political currency.”

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you. Or if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” said Wolff.

Crockett said the emails make it “clear” that Epstein “had something to hang over [Trump’s] head.”

“Why else or how else could you have a debt..And that’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of,” said the Democratic lawmaker.

“But the fact that Trump does not want these files to be out, to me, says that he has more to hide than him actually being able to exonerate himself.”