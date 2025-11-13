Simone Biles reveals why she underwent cosmetic surgery: ‘Not that I didn’t like the way I looked’

Contrary to how it may seem, when Simone Biles recently underwent three cosmetic procedures, it wasn’t because she didn’t like the way she looked—quite the opposite, in fact.

After the 28-year-old gymnast revealed in a recent TikTok that she had undergone at least two minor procedures and alluded to a breast augmentation, she opened up to People magazine about her decision.

“It’s just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I’ve always been very vocal about that,” she told the outlet about the breast augmentation.

“And not that I didn’t like the way I looked or the way I felt,” she stressed, adding, “It’s just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I’m just so used to it.”

In late October, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist first revealed she had gone under the knife on TikTok in a video captioned “take your guesses,” where she rattled off a handful of lesser-known fun facts about her.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell. Guess,” she said.

While Biles didn’t disclose the specifics of her three procedures immediately, she did jump into the comments to clarify a few of the guesses. She shared that she had a lower blepharoplasty — a cosmetic surgery that reduces puffiness or “bags” under the eyes — as well as earlobe repair surgery. And when someone asked if she’d gotten a breast augmentation, she just dropped the cherries emoji.

“🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,” she wrote.

Speaking to People, the gymnastics star opened up further, explaining that she opted for the lower bleph to address hereditary under-eye bags. The earlobe procedure, she said, was to fix a torn piercing. She added that she chose to be upfront about her plastic surgery because she believes in being transparent with her fans and followers.

“Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable,” Biles told the publication. “But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly.”