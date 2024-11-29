Simone Biles: Redefining gymnastics and inspiring a new generation

Few gymnasts are instantly recognizable as Simone Biles, the most decorated American athlete in her sport’s history. With over 40 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles is dubbed the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) for her record-breaking achievements.

Biles is also highly respected outside of sporting circles. Known as being one of the most famous Black celebrities to talk about her mental health struggles, she is an inspiration and role model for countless women, including young girls of color.

This bio explores Bile’s remarkable life and achievements in and out of the gym. You’ll discover how she started her career, how she overcame adversity and what makes her one of the most culturally significant athletes in African-American history.

Early life and education

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles Owens is interviewed after training at the Stars Gymnastics Sports Center in Katy, Texas, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Like many of her fellow gymnasts, Biles developed a passion for the sport early on. At six, she tried gymnastics for the first time during a field trip at her daycare center. The instructors advised her to continue training, so Biles joined a program with coach Aimee Boorman at Bannon’s Gymnastix in Houston. The rest is history!

Personal life

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997. Starting at three years old, she spent her early years in and out of foster care while her mother struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. Biles’ grandfather and his wife, who lived in Houston, TX, later adopted Simone and her sister Adria after learning they were in foster care.

As Biles increased her training, it became difficult for her to juggle the sport with her schoolwork. After attending Benfer Elementary School for several years, she switched to homeschooling.

At an early age, Biles received a diagnosis of ADHD and started taking the prescription drug Ritalin. This gave her more focus at both school and the gym. Today, she often talks about her condition and the challenges it brings.

Junior gymnastics career

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the floor during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Biles started her gymnastics career when she was 14, competing at the 2011 American Classic in Houston. She came first on the vault and balance beam, fourth on floor exercise, eighth on uneven bars and third all-around.

Just a year later, Biles improved significantly, placing first all-around in the same competition. This phenomenal success earned her a place at the 2012 USA Gymnastics National Championships, where she also placed first all-around.

Other achievements during this time include joining the United States Junior National Team.

At the 2013 U.S. Classic, Biles fell during a floor exercise after losing control on the balance beam. Viewers wondered whether she could overcome some of her deficiencies in the sport, leading Biles to meet with a sports psychologist and attend a training camp with coach Márta Károlyi.

The Academy of Achievement says:

“Biles does not discuss the substance of these sessions in detail, but something clicked. She learned to put the expectations of others out of her mind and enjoy her performance in the moment.”

A few weeks after her fall at the U.S. Classic, Biles earned first place at the USA Gymnastics National Championship, a remarkable turnaround. She also won her first international title at the World Gymnastics Championships. By now, the wider sports media started to pay attention to Biles and her powerful performances. With every competition, she seemed to get stronger, making her an inspiration for young viewers of the sport.

The Academy of Achievement says:

“Biles was setting a new standard of performance in her sport. The height of her jumps, the speed of her turns and the security of her landings set her apart from all competitors.”

Biles’ dedication and drive are legendary in gymnastics circles. She gets to the gym by 7 A.M. and spends the next seven hours training, with sessions divided into morning and afternoon workouts. However, she also trains her mind for peak performance:

“It’s all about mental training, so once you step onto the competition floor, you can replicate those routines.”

Senior gymnastics career

The 2013 American Cup marks the start of Biles’ senior international career. From this point onward, she became a dominant force in American gymnastics, drawing huge crowds who wanted to watch her perform.

Some of Biles’ achievements during this time include:

Competing at the City of Jesolo Trophy, winning both individual and team titles

Becoming the national all-around champion at the 2013 USA Gymnastics National Championships

Qualifying first in the all-around and four event finals at the 2013 World Championship—the first American gymnast to do this since 1991

At the World Championship, she performed a complicated flip during her floor routine. This move is now known as the “Biles.”

Biles’ gymnastics career continued to go from strength to strength. In 2015, she earned her third all-around national title at the U.S. National Championships, grabbed an all-around gold medal at the FIG World Cup and became the first woman to achieve three consecutive all-around wins at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Too young to compete in the 2012 games in London, Biles finally made her Olympic debut at the 2016 games in Rio, where the American gymnastics team took gold. Biles also won a gold medal in the all-around event, getting top scores for vault, floor and balance beam. Overall, she tied several world records and set a new American record for the most gymnastics gold medals at an Olympics. As a result, she carried the U.S. flag during the closing ceremony.

Thanks to her stunning performance at the 2016 Olympics, Biles became a national hero. The Associated Press named her Female Athlete of the Year, while Time magazine nominated her for 2016 Person of the Year.

After the Olympics, Biles decided to take some time off before continuing training for the 2020 Olympics. She returned to public competitions at the U.S. Classic in July 2018, winning vault, floor exercise, balance beam and all-around performance. More medals followed at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in August, including one for uneven bars, previously her weakest event.

In 2019, Biles earned first place at the Stuttgart World Cup, won all-around at the GK US Classic and also won all-around at the U.S. World Gymnastics Championships.

When the 2021 Tokyo Olympics rolled around, Biles was physically stronger than ever, having recently won several competitions. However, in a huge shock, she withdrew from the competition after becoming disorientated in her routines.

Biles said at the time:

“I’m getting lost in my skills. I just don’t get how. It’s like, I’m so prepared that I don’t know if I’m overthinking. It’s getting to the point where it’s becoming dangerous because I’m getting lost on all of my floor skills.”

After the 2021 Olympics, Biles spent time away from competing in gymnastics to focus on her mental health. Two years later, she announced her return to the sport and started training for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, meaning she would become the fourth American female artistic gymnast in history to compete at three different Games.

Simone Biles shook off a calf injury early in the competition, eventually winning a gold medal in vault, all-around and the team final.

Navigating mental struggles in the gymnastics arena

Gymnast Simone Biles is seen on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Biles has talked extensively about her struggles, sparking a global conversation about the importance of mental health in sports. When she dropped out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she chose her well-being over the competition, inspiring other athletes to reevaluate their priorities.

Research shows that 45% of youth athletes quit because of psychological burnout. On the topic, Biles commented:

“We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head. Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

Like many athletes, Biles has had to balance her success with personal challenges. During the 2016 Rio Games, Russian hackers accessed the medical records of several Team USA athletes, disclosing information about Biles’ use of Ritalin. She confirmed she took the drug for ADHD and discussed her experience with the condition, inspiring young people with a similar diagnosis.

In July 2022, Biles and a group of 90 women sued the FBI for $1 billion for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations against Lary Nassar, Team USA’s former gymnastics doctor. During later testimony, Biles said:

“I don’t want another young gymnast, or Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse.”

The media praised Biles for speaking out against sexual abuse, with The Tablet noting her response was as “graceful and courageous as her gymnastics.”

The young athlete also faced criticism for her physical appearance throughout her entire career. Simone Biles’ hair, for instance, ignited discussion online for being messy, leading the athlete to comment:

“Gonna hold your hand when I say this. Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”

Simone Biles’ response to former Olympic gymnast teammate MyKayla Skinner’s criticism of Team USA also garnered praise. Skinner said current female gymnasts don’t work as hard and lack “talent” and “depth.”

Simone Biles medals, stats and wins

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team USA poses with the Olympic Rings after the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around medal ceremony on Day Six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug.1 in Paris. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Here are just some of Biles’ extraordinary achievements:

Simone Biles’s Olympic medals: Biles has a total of 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold medals. She won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and three at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles has a total of 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold medals. She won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and three at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles Gymnastics World Championship titles: Biles has 30 World Championship medals, including 23 gold medals. She won her most gold medals (five) during the 2019 World Championships, earning first place in floor exercise, balance beam, vault, all-around and the team final.

Biles has 30 World Championship medals, including 23 gold medals. She won her most gold medals (five) during the 2019 World Championships, earning first place in floor exercise, balance beam, vault, all-around and the team final. Biles’ world records: Biles holds the most medals won at any World Championship competition (30 in total), the most U.S. all-around titles and the most all-around world titles (tied with Japan’s Uchimura Kohei). She is also one of four American gymnasts to compete in three Olympics.

Learn more about Biles’ achievements in TheGiro’s gymnastics archives.

Legacy and influence

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after performing on the uneven bars during the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Biles has been one of the most visible and popular artistic gymnasts since she started her senior career, and her statistics and achievements speak for themselves. With seven Olympic gold medals and 30 World Championship titles under her belt, she’s the most decorated American in gymnastics history. No other gymnast of modern times comes close to her accomplishments.

ESPN says:

“Only Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, who competed in three Games from 1956 to 1964, has more Olympic medals (18), but 16 fewer world championship medals than Biles, who has 30 and 23 of Biles’ are gold.”

However, this enormous success doesn’t seem to faze Biles:

“I don’t keep count. I don’t keep stats. I just go out here and do what I’m assumed to. I’m doing what I love and enjoying it, so that’s all that matters to me.”

History will not only remember Biles as a phenomenal Black athlete but also someone who changed the conversation about mental health. She regularly shares resources about well-being on her social media accounts and advocates for self-care. She became Chief Impact Officer at Cerebal, an online mental health service that allows patients to connect with clinicians.

But, ultimately, it all comes back to her natural talent and determination. The Sports Financial Literacy Academy says:

“Simone’s devotion to gymnastics, along with her phenomenal performance, as well as her character, have inspired many girls of color to participate in sports, as well as embrace her activism. Undoubtedly, Simone Biles is an admirable athlete, whose personality shines through all her sport-related achievements.”

FAQs

Who is Simone Biles?

Biles is one of the most successful champion gymnasts in history, winning floor exercise titles, all-around wins and other honors throughout her career.

How many Olympics has Simone Biles been in?

Biles has taken part in three separate Olympic games, one of only four American gymnasts to achieve this honor.

Is Simone Biles a millionaire?

Celebritynetworth.com estimates Biles’ net worth to be $20 million.

Where is Simone Biles originally from?

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, but spent most of her childhood in Houston, Texas.