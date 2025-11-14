Summer Walker appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ in a wedding dress

The girls are promoting albums again.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, when Summer Walker appeared on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” just a day before her highly anticipated third studio album, “Finally Over It,” was set to drop, she took promo to a whole new level.

The 29-year-old R&B star arrived for her walk down the infamous Spirit Tunnel dressed as if she were actually headed down the aisle in a sheer lace mermaid wedding gown, complete with a veil and a bouquet. As she glided through, Hudson’s crew treated her with a chorus of “Summer Walker’s at J. Hud, walking down the tunnel, walking down the tunnel,” sung to the tune of Walker’s own “Heart of a Woman.” Keeping in character, she even tossed her bouquet at the end.

Sitting with Hudson, the “Heart of a Woman” singer explained that “Finally Over It” marks the closing chapter of her trilogy, following “Over It” and “Still Over It.”

“It is a trilogy, it is ending,” she said. “And despite it sounding like I’m finally over it, like, ‘Oh, she’s really mad now,’ it’s more so of, like, a different era. Putting down the baggage, putting down any stress, and just moving towards a better life.”

Walker’s rollout has been giving wealthy divorcée clearing out her emotional storage unit—in the best way. Earlier this month, she drove around Atlanta with an actual dumpster truck, inviting fans to toss their own baggage alongside hers. (Her first stop: Morehouse.) That stunt followed a September moment that went viral when she showed up to the MTV VMAs on the arm of an older white man while dressed in a look inspired by Pamela Anderson’s iconic fuzzy hat VMA fit from 1999.

When Hudson asked her about her “fabulous” date, she played coy about it, calling him her “special friend.” However, he appears on the cover of “Finally Over It,” posing alongside her in wedding attire.

Hudson couldn’t help but praise Walker’s creative mind.

“Chile, it gets wild up there,” she said with a smirk.

Walker’s playful, bit-filled rollout drops right into a season where artists are leaning into theatrical promo. Cardi B took a similar approach while promoting “Am I the Drama,” hitting the streets, dressing in character, and using live props.

“Finally Over It” is out now.