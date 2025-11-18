‘Full of s—t’: Why Jasmine Crockett and others aren’t buying Trump and Republicans’ change of heart on Epstein files

Though the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday to compel the full release of FBI files related to the criminal investigation of sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett remain highly skeptical of President Donald Trump and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s reversals on supporting the resolution’s passage.

“They’re full of it,” Crockett said of Republicans after President Trump called on House Republicans to vote for the release of the Epstein files after initially calling it a “hoax” and even holding an unusual Situation Room meeting with Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to reportedly get her to change her vote for the release of the files.

Trump’s reversal comes after he called on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into Epstein’s alleged relationships with high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton. As a result, Speaker Johnson also reversed course on supporting the resolution compelling the release of the files.

Congresswoman Crockett said she isn’t buying the apparent change of heart, telling CNN that Johnson refused to call the House back into session for weeks to avoid the forced vote, including not swearing in newly elected Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, who was the needed 218th vote to advance the Epstein legislation.

Crockett said Johnson is “full of s—t” and “violated the Constitution to avoid this.”

President Trump has grown increasingly incensed over the Epstein controversy after being repeatedly named in emails sent to and from Epstein, including those that alleged Trump knew of Epstein’s sex trafficking of young girls and spent hours with at least one victim in Epstein’s home.

Crockett said she believes Trump and Republicans will ultimately bury the contents of the files despite their newfound public support for the release

“Either the Senate is not going to take it up, or they don’t have the votes in the Senate…but he never plans for this to actually go forward,” Crockett said.

Another concern, which has been expressed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who co-sponsored the Epstein resolution with Democrat Ro Khanna, is that, given Trump’s recent call to investigate others’ involvement with Epstein, the release could ultimately be stalled.

“Now he said, ‘Look into my enemies. I want you to investigate this hoax.’ Well, if there’s open cases, then that is your excuse for legally not allowing those documents to be out,” said Crockett.