Black-owned business in New York City becomes hero of Ms. Rachel’s behind-the-scenes story

Online kids’ content sensation Ms. Rachel is shouting out the Black business that stepped up when no one else would.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the 42-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, revealed more of the behind-the-scenes from when she hosted Rahaf, a 3-year-old double amputee from Gaza, on her show, and how the Playstreet Museum Upper West Side in New York, run by husband and wife James and Kristina Payne, welcomed them with “open arms.”

“Many of you saw the video where I shared that 3 venues turned us down to have Rahaf, a 3 year old from Gaza who is a double amputee, have a special day,” she wrote in text over the first picture in the post on Instagram. “The venue that welcomed Rahaf with open arms was Play Street Museum on the Upper West Side in NYC. I love them so much!”

Her post featured screenshots of her reaching out, photos from the special day filmed in July of last year, and more about the interactive indoor children’s museum and play center.

“Please support @paynefamilynyc and follow them and visit them,” Ms. Rachel wrote in the caption of her post. “After 3 venues turned down having Rahaf I was scared to even ask another venue. They immediately said yes, all kids are welcome here. They made me cry because I was so touched. Let’s see how many followers we can get them! They are the most caring, kind, loving people.”

It’s unclear what prompted the callout, but in May, Accurso featured Rahaf on an episode of her popular YouTube show that launched her into the polarizing discourse around the humanitarian crisis occurring in Gaza that has left thousands of Palestinian children displaced, orphaned, injured, and killed.

“Thanks for the DM’s, texts, calls and tags, but this post isn’t about us,” the couple wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram at the time the episode dropped.

“Hosting @msrachelforlittles is always an honor and privilege,” they continued. “However, hosting Rahaf, her family and friends from @thepcrf was the ultimate honor that day. Rachel is the embodiment of boundless compassion for ALL kids EVERYWHERE. Rahaf is the personification of endless joy and strength despite unimaginable suffering. We are delighted to be the space where these two forces of nature met.”