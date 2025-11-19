Cardi B reveals first pics of baby boy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is giving the world its first glimpse of her healthy baby boy.

In a touching series of photos on Instagram, the rapper and boyfriend Stefon Diggs cuddle the newborn, who is wrapped in a specialised Diggs New England Patriots blanket and baby cap in his nursery. Cardi gave the photo series a soundtrack, Daniel Caesar’s “Have My Baby”, and captioned the post, “11/4” along with a teddy bear, a grey heart and a football emoji. The photo already has two million likes and counting.

While the couple haven’t publicly revealed the child’s name yet, Cardi previously stated she was intentional about this pregnancy and welcoming her fourth child into the world. In a CBS interview with Gayle King, Cardi reiterated why she refused to give in to internet speculation about her pregnancy and wanted things to be on her own terms for once.

“I just was like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?’ Like, I’m not hiding,” Cardi B told King. “On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I’m saying? Let me close some deals first.”

She added, “And it’s like, you don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. It’s like, ‘Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.’ “

Fans were curious if Cardi would give birth to the baby before her 32-city tour in support of her “I Am The Drama” album. Now, fans are speculating Cardi could join Bad Bunny in Santa Clara, California, in February for the Super Bowl.

The happy news isn’t all that is going on in Cardi’s world. She recently called out her estranged husband, Offset, for reigniting their social media drama. After the Migos rapper posted and then deleted a cryptic story post saying, “my kid lol” in reference to Cardi’s baby with Diggs, the New York rapper had enough.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets, according to Cosmopolitan. “It’s all fun and games until it’s too late.”

She continued, “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Cardi then took her grievances to X Spaces with her fans, detailing the growing concern she has about the “unhealthy obsession substance-abusing people have with her and her well-being.

“I’m really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore, that’s when I start getting harassed publicly,” she said, according to Complex. “I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f——g blogs to harass me—like, I can’t take it anymore.”

“I’m really starting to be concerned… I can’t take this anymore. I don’t bother nobody. Leave me the f—k alone,” she added. “I’m really getting so tired. I don’t want to do things that’s gonna overshadow what I got going on. It’s literally a nightmare. And people think it’s so funny. It’s not funny. It’s concerning.”