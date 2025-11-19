‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Mia Thornton arrested on larceny charges in Atlanta

Mia Thornton, a former cast member on “Real Housewives of Potomac” for four seasons, was arrested on Wednesday (Nov. 19) at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Body cam footage captured by TMZ shows Thornton confirming she was aware of a warrant for her arrest before being escorted out of the airport and taken to Fulton County Jail on charges of larceny.

According to a police report, Thornton is accused of stealing $11,000 worth of furniture from a condo she vacated on October 28.

The condo owner filed a police report against Thornton, claiming that she and a man, Jared McGriff, had moved out of the dwelling in the middle of the night without notice. Thornton allegedly took furniture and a television from the condo.

During her four seasons on “Potomac,” Thornton’s ups and downs became plenty of drama for fans to enjoy. In April, she announced she would not be returning for season 10, writing on Instagram that she was moving to Atlanta.

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” the caption began. “My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”

She added, “This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…”

Thornton isn’t the only RHOP star who has been in trouble with the law. In September, Karen Huger was released from jail after serving six months of a two-year sentence for driving under the influence. Last month, Wendy Osefo, along with her husband, was arrested and charged with fraud after a grand jury indicted the pair on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy fraud, and making a false statement to a police officer. The couple was released on $50,000 bond. Osefo is contesting the charges.