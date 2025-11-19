Singer D4vd is reportedly being looked at as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas

Two months after her body was found in his car, D4vd is reportedly finally being looked at as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, TMZ reported that while there are no official documents naming him as a suspect, a source with the Los Angeles Police Department claims authorities are beginning to “look” at the 20-year-old platinum-selling artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, as a suspect.

Speaking to Complex, Captain Mike Bland of the LAPD Media Relations couldn’t confirm “nor deny” the report but said, “It remains an ongoing investigation by LAPD detectives.”

As theGrio reported, on Sept. 8, the dismembered and decomposing body of 15-year-old Rivas was found in the front trunk of Burke’s abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles. The car, which had been sitting at a Hollywood-area tow yard for weeks, was flagged after workers noticed a strong odor. At the time, the singer — who was on his “Withered World Tour” — was said to be fully cooperating with authorities and was not initially considered a suspect as a connection to her was not immediately clear.

In the days that followed, more details emerged about Rivas, who had been reported as a runaway months earlier. As news spread, fans drew renewed attention to the darker iconography and morbid themes associated with the “Romantic Homicide” singer’s music and visual aesthetic, as the story gained national attention.

His tour initially continued as scheduled, but once investigators publicly confirmed the remains belonged to Rivas, the remaining dates were paused.

Weeks later, the owner of the Los Angeles home D4vd had been renting at the time of Rivas’ death, hired a private investigator to conduct his own review of the timeline. That investigator later stated he believed Rivas may have died from a drug overdose and that there may have been an attempt to dispose of her body to avoid exposing an alleged relationship between the teenager and the artist. Police have not confirmed those claims, and the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

The investigation into Rivas’ death remains open, and no arrests have been made.