Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are divorcing after 11 years of marriage: ‘Stepping into a new chapter’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.

Burruss shared the unfortunate development on Friday, Nov. 21, in an exclusive statement with People magazine.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she told the publication.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth,” she continued. “I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

The world was first introduced to Tucker, 52, back in season four of “RHOA,” after he and Burruss, 49, met while he was working behind the scenes on the show during the franchise’s trip to Africa. They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot the following April, marking the start of a blended family that viewers would watch grow in real time. Both brought daughters from previous relationships — Burruss’ now-23-year-old Riley and Tucker’s 29-year-old Kaela — and later welcomed two children together, son Ace in 2016 and daughter Blaze in 2019.

Over the years, their evolving family life, business ventures, and ever-expanding restaurant empire became a central storyline on “RHOA,” as did their ambitious leap into producing Broadway shows and other entertainment projects as a team. Their creative partnership became as defining as their marriage, with audiences watching them build, argue, dream, and hustle side by side.

As recently as last week, Burruss publicly acknowledged Tucker’s presence in her life and career. On Friday, Nov. 14, she was honored with the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos during BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas — and thanked him onstage.

“To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award too,” she said.