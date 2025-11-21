New York Jets player Kris Boyd’s shooting allegedly sparked by taunts about his style

The “chaotic” scene outside of a New York hotspot over the weekend that left NFL player Kris Boyd suffering from a critical bullet wound may have been sparked by an argument about his style.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, during a press conference, the NYPD shared more details about what led up to the wild brawl that disrupted the 29-year-old New York Jets player’s night out with fellow Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, wide receiver Irvin Charles, and a friend from Texas celebrating his birthday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the trouble began around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, when Boyd and the rest of his group pulled up to Sei Less, a Midtown Asian-fusion speakeasy and celebrity hotspot, according to the New York Daily News. As the men approached the establishment, four or five guys loitering outside allegedly began heckling the players, mocking their outfits and throwing out jabs like, “What, do you think you’re better than us?”

Boyd’s group brushed them off and went inside, but they didn’t stay long — the restaurant reportedly didn’t pass the vibe check.

“They’re not feeling it,” Kenny said, per the New York Post. “They decide to leave. As they’re walking back outside, once again, they were encountered by the same group of male blacks who begin to verbally insult them, once again, questioning their clothing and asking [if] they think that they’re better than us.”

This time, instead of ignoring them, Boyd and his friends responded, sparking a verbal exchange that quickly escalated into what Kenny described as a massive, “pretty chaotic” melee involving as many as 60 people.

That’s when the gunman opened fire twice with a 9mm handgun. One round hit Boyd in the chest, pierced his lung, and is now lodged in his pulmonary artery, according to the outlets.

Investigators say the shooter ran down the block and jumped into a white BMW. Police also have footage of two vehicles of interest barreling out of the parking garage across from the restaurant, ramming straight through the garage’s gate before racing onto Broadway.

Detectives have identified a person of interest thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip and social media posts by the potential suspect. Still, no arrests have been made, and no one has been officially named as the investigators hone in on probable cause. Officers also found a $185,000 watch at the scene that neither group has claimed, ABC News reported.

Boyd, who reportedly welcomed a baby with his wife recently, remains hospitalized but is stable and recovering after multiple medical procedures to remove a bullet lodged in his artery, per ABC News.

A day before police detailed more about the shooting, the cornerback broke his silence on Wednesday, posting to social media and thanking supporters as he continues to heal.

“God is real, God is powerful,” he wrote in text over a snapshot of him in a hospital bed. “I’m sorry I have no words at the moment… Just grateful. I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone.”