Simone Biles gets transparent about her breast augmentation surgery and initial recovery: ‘This sh-t hurts so bad’

The multi-time Olympic champion explained she wanted a “natural look” and reminded young girls that social media isn’t real.

Simone Biles is going in-depth on the one surgery of hers that has garnered the most attention.

The Olympic gymnast is opening up about her breast augmentation surgery, telling her millions of TikTok followers not only when she got them done, but the size and the challenges she faced in recovery.

“Y’all lied,” she told fans who previously informed her that it would be a relatively pain-free rehabilitation process. “This sh-t hurts so bad. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my God. After my surgery, I was up at the movies, at the mall. I went shopping.’ Hell no! Your girl could not move by herself, so I did take the full two weeks, and I’m glad I did because my recovery was rough, not in the aspect of I had complications, but more so, the very first day, like (my husband) Jonathan (Owens) had to lift me up out of bed, like he had to physically lift me up out of bed and take me to the restroom.”

Biles explained that she had the procedure done by Dr. Kriti Mohan in Houston in June, adding that her implants are “310 high-profile, extra-filled, silicone” which were inserted underneath her muscle to give her a more “natural look.”

Even though Biles stated she wanted the procedure done, she admitted she wasn’t a fan of how her implants appeared at first and actually asked her doctor for a second surgery to fix how high they were sitting.

“They were to my neck,” Biles said. “I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor and was like, take them out, they need to be smaller, because they looked like aliens at first,” she said. “But now they’re perfect.”

At one point in the video, Biles revealed that she and her doctor discussed making the implant larger, but ultimately settled on the 310cc size.

In one of her previous videos, Biles shared that she underwent three different surgeries besides the obvious breast augmentation. After a few fan guesses, she jumped in the comments to confirm which procedures she had done.

“🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,” she wrote.

When asked to clarify further why she went under the knife, the seven-time gold medalist says it wasn’t because she didn’t like the way she looked, but instead because it was something she was comfortable with doing and she encouraged young girls to make their own choices.

“I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that’s no shame added as well,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, how does she look so good?’ “

“Social media is not real, so that’s why I try to be as transparent as possible.”