Wendy and Eddie Osefo deny prosecutors’ claims of the couple using 40 aliases

It looks like Wendy Osefo, who proudly touted her multiple degrees on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” allegedly used multiple aliases in her ongoing fraud case.

This week, prosecutors submitted a request seeking additional financial records from Wendy and her husband, Eddie. In defending their request, Carroll County prosecutors claim that the “RHOP” couple used “approximately 40 credit and/or debit cards, some of which are believed to be in company names,” and aliases like “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy,” which they say reflects a “deliberate attempt to mask their identity.”

“The State expects such documentation to show a pattern of excessive spending, supporting motive in this case,” prosecutors told The Baltimore Banner. “The State avers that insurance fraud is a financial crime, and in that, the amount of debt owed by the Osefos, jointly, individually, and by the businesses that they own, is highly relevant to their motive.”

The Osefos were arrested in October under suspicion of insurance fraud, where they faced 16 charges, 7 of which were felony charges. With the ongoing investigation, Wendy’s attorney claims that the county prosecutors are on a “fishing expedition.” Similarly, Eddie’s attorney speculates that they are “looking for something they haven’t figured out after 18 months of investigating.”

Following the reports of alias claims, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram denying the allegations: “The Osefos has never used an alias on any financial application; this allegation is false and misleading. Such names were used for delivery of packages, following their lawful purchase to safeguard the identity of very public figures.”

“At the outset, police failed to properly investigate the initial burglary despite clear indications of a break-in, displaying clear bias against the Osefo family,” the statement added. “The Osefos heard nothing but silence from police for over 18 months despite complete cooperation and requests for updates. It is common knowledge that other Real Housewives cast members have also been victimized after documenting their travel on social media, yet none faced this level of scrutiny or criminal charges. We believe it is deeply unjust for the Sheriff’s Office and Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County to publicly expose confidential financial information about Eddie and Wendy Osefo.”

This follows the Osefos previous claims that their arrest was”illegal,” demanding that all evidence be “suppressed because of an unlawful search or seizure and interception” of wire and verbal communications. Shortly after their arrest, the couple’s legal team filed these claims to the court noting that “all admissions, statements or confessions” should not be allowed as evidence.

“What is most disturbing is that the State appears to have begun investigating only after charging the Osefos, which is highlight irregular approach that raises serious concerns about motive and fairness. The public release of the family’s private financial details serves no lawful purpose and only invites conclusory opinions about a case the State is obviously still investigating.”

As the couple continues to navigate this legal battle ,Wendy addressed some of the allegations during a recent appearance at BravoCon.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right I will share my story with everyone,” Osefo said, per the Baltimore Banner. “And for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”