Miss Jamaica remains hospitalized three days after fall from Miss Universe stage

Three days after a scary fall during the preliminary evening gown round during Miss Universe, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Jamaica remains hospitalized with her sister saying she “isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped.”

Henry, 28, was walking down the stage in Thailand when she missed a step and fell completely off. Her sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, is with Henry and their mother, Maureen, in Thailand as she recovers.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” Henry-Samuels said in a statement shared with Miss Universe Jamaica. Due to the severity of her injuries, Gabrielle will have to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for at least seven days as doctors “continue their close monitoring and specialized care” of her.

The Miss Universe Jamaica organization shared a lengthy update on Instagram on Friday (Nov. 21), asking for the community and the global Diaspora to keep Gabrielle in their thoughts and prayers.

“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the statement read. “Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period.”

Shortly after Henry’s fall was captured on video, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization shared a statement on Instagram, writing, “Henry was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

In a previous update on her condition, Raul Ochoa, who is the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, stated that Gabrielle had “no broken bones” from her fall and was receiving “good care.”