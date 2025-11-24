Ciara reveals she’s a little bit of a ‘helicopter’ parent: ‘I be up in the mix’

When it comes to Ciara Wilson’s kids, she likes to be in the mix.

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, the 40-year-old R&B star opened up about reaching 40, parenting, and admitted to being a partial “helicopter” parent.

“Yeah, I be up in the mix. I gotta know what’s going on because this world is crazy,” she said.

“This world is like bananas, and so I think you’ve got to be locked in even more now because the access is so high,” the “Level Up” singer continued. “And my greatest fear is that the world tells my kid information that shapes them when I could be the one telling them.”

The mother of four — who shares son, Future, 11, with her ex-partner rapper, Future, and kids Sienna (8), Amora (1) and Win (5) with her husband, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson — said her children keep her young.

“I think my kids also keep me young, too. You know, mama’s got to stay tapped in,” she explained, adding that there’s different levels of tapped in including one for her “babies.”

“I want to be, like, aware of what’s happening in their world,” she said. “I have to go back into my think tank and be like, what was life like at when I was their age? Because they go through these different things.”

She added how she wants her children to always feel comfortable coming to her but at the same time she’s constantly assessing how she could have done something better.

Just a month before this conversation aired, the singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Oct. 25, with a big bash thrown by her husband.

“I’ve never felt more alive, more grounded, or more ready for what God’s about to do in my life,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included several snaps of her celebrating in a long-sleeve black leather dress. “40s really are the new 20s… but with a little extra wisdom, grace, and power. Grateful for all I’ve accomplished, every lesson, every blessing, and every step that’s led me here. The next 20 will be even better! Excited for what’s to come. Let’s go!”

While chatting with Martinez, the “Goodies” singer shared how she was genuinely looking forward to reaching the milestone age in part because of her motherhood journey, which led her to having a chance encounter with another mom who was 45 and fabulous.

“I remember running into one of the moms at my kids school and going, ‘if you don’t mind me asking, how old are you?’ and she’s ‘I’m 45!’ I was like ‘Wow.’ She looked good,” Wilson recalled. “I was like I’m gonna be alright. She was like, ‘Girl, the 40s are the new 20s, but with money.’”