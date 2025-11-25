King Combs thinks Diddy could be home for the holidays, despite release date push

Christian “King” Combs seems to believe that his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, could be released from prison for the holidays. This comes after reports earlier this month that Diddy’s release date had been pushed back.

The 27-year-old rapper spoke to TMZ yesterday at Los Angeles International Airport and hinted that Diddy might not serve his full 50-month sentence, which he received in October.

“He’ll be home soon,” he told the outlet.

Diddy has been serving time in the New Jersey prison FCI Fort Dix after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution. His tentative release date was moved from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028, which came after he reportedly violated prison rules by drinking homemade alcohol and making a three-way phone call.

It’s not certain why Combs said that Diddy could be out soon. TMZ asked the eldest son of Diddy and the late Kim Porter if there is a presidential pardon in the works for the hip hop mogul, to which he replied, “Never know.” And when asked if Diddy was in contact with President Donald Trump’s administration, he only said, “Stay tuned.”

The White House denied any plans to commute Diddy’s sentence last month, after reporting from TMZ that President Trump was considering a pardon.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” a White House official told NBC News in a statement. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”