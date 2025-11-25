Judge moves to put Nicki Minaj’s $20M home on the chopping block over unpaid judgment



A Los Angeles judge is done waiting on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty to cut the check.

Judge Cindy Pánuco said on Monday (Nov. 24) that she’s ready to order the forced sale of Minaj’s $20 million Hidden Hills mansion so a former security guard can finally collect the $500,000 judgment he’s owed. The guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, says he’s spent years recovering from the broken jaw and injuries he suffered after an alleged backstage assault involving Petty during a Frankfurt show back in 2019.

And according to the court? Nicki and Petty haven’t paid a dime.

“My tentative is to grant this,” the judge said, making it clear the only thing holding up the ruling is a final mortgage statement from Bank of America showing how much of Minaj’s $13.3 million loan has been paid off. Once that lands in the file, the judge plans to move.

With the home appraised at $20 million, the court estimates a sale would still leave Minaj with millions after paying off the lien and her homestead exemption, so more than enough to satisfy the judgment.

Why is this happening



The guard filed the motion to force the sale after saying he tried every other option to collect, including written requests, levies, and contacting seven potential garnishees. According to the filing, none of those efforts worked. Some parties said they had nothing payable to Minaj, while others didn’t respond at all.

Weidenmuller won the default judgment after the couple never answered his lawsuit, which claims he suffered a broken jaw and needed multiple surgeries after Petty allegedly punched him backstage. He says the punch came after he stepped in during an argument between Minaj and a female security guard earlier that night.

Judge Pánuco ultimately awarded him $503,318 for medical costs, ongoing injuries, and emotional harm. But nearly three years after filing suit, he still hasn’t been paid.

What comes next



The judge set a follow-up hearing for January 22 to receive the final bank documents and make the ruling official. If she signs off, the Hidden Hills home, which court documents list as Minaj’s sole property, will be sold to satisfy the debt.

Petty remains a defendant in a separate sexual assault lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court connected to his 1994 attempted rape conviction. He previously served time, later faced charges for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles in 2019, and was briefly on house arrest in 2023 for violating probation.

For now, all eyes are on January, and whether the judge will officially send Nicki’s mansion to the auction block.