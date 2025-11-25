‘I must remain true to my values’: Miss Côte d’Ivoire cuts ties with Miss Universe

Just days after the conclusion of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Olivia Yacé, the competition’s fourth runner-up who represented Côte d’Ivoire, has resigned from her “diminished” title.
In an Instagram announcement, the model said she decided to “remain true” to her “values.” She stepped down from her official titles as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as any future affiliation with the Miss Universe committee.
“I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity,” Yacé’s statement said. “But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity, the strongest pillars that guide me.”
Explaining the choice, she continued, “Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.”
In her statement, she also wrote a special message to Black communities all around the world.
“I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected. Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us,” Yacé said in the statement. “Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”
Yacé is the second Miss Universe contestant to resign from this year’s competition. Brigitta Schaback, who competed as Miss Universe Estonia, relinquished her title, and didn’t hold back with her reasoning.
“My values and work ethics do not align with those of the National Director, Natalie Korneitsik,” Schaback said in a statement on Instagram. “My commitment is to women’s empowerment and equality, and I will continue this work independently, without any further association with Miss Universe Estonia.”
The West African beauty queen also congratulated the winner of Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch from Mexico, and gave a shoutout to Gabrielle Henry, who represented Jamaica in the pageant, and wished her a “swift recovery.” Henry was injured after falling offstage during the preliminary evening gown round of the competition. The Miss Jamaica Instagram page wrote a statement that she is now “in good health and nearing dischard.”