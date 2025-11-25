‘I must remain true to my values’: Miss Côte d’Ivoire cuts ties with Miss Universe

Just days after the conclusion of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Olivia Yacé, the competition’s fourth runner-up who represented Côte d’Ivoire, has resigned from her “diminished” title.

In an Instagram announcement, the model said she decided to “remain true” to her “values.” She stepped down from her official titles as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as any future affiliation with the Miss Universe committee.

“I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity,” Yacé’s statement said. “But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity, the strongest pillars that guide me.”

