Miss Universe President says Miss Jamaica is in ‘good health and nearing discharge’ in update

Last week, Dr. Gabrielle “Gabby” Henry, representing Jamaica in the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, took a scary fall off stage during the preliminary evening gown round. Today, Miss Universe’s president, Raúl Rocha, provided an optimistic update regarding the contestant’s health.

“The Miss Universe Organization wishes to address recent speculation by providing a clear and respectful update regarding Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025,” Rocha wrote in a statement shared on Instagram by the official Miss Jamaica team. “Today, we are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr. Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge.”

However, the pageant organization says it is maintaining “strict discretion regarding specific details” about Dr. Henry’s health out of respect for her and her family. During the competition, Miss Jamaica missed a step while walking on stage in Thailand, which caused her to fall off the stage entirely. In their latest statement, the organization clarifies that “immediate action was taken to ensure her safety and well-being.”

“I personally entered the stage to assist her, coordinated urgent medical attention, and oversaw her immediate transfer to the hospital,” Rocha noted in the statement. “I was present at the emergency room alongside her family, with whom I spoke directly.”

“I recommended a series of precautionary actions, some beyond standard protocol, to guarantee the most accurate evaluation, monitoring, and medical oversight,” he continued. “Additional medical specialists were also brought in to provide multiple professional assessments and ensure full clarity regarding her condition.”

Since the incident, Dr. Henry has been recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Thailand, accompanied by her mother, Maureen, and her sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels. Shortly after the accident, her sister revealed that Dr. Henry, whom she affectionately calls Gabby, wasn’t “doing as well as [they] would have hoped,” asking for community prayers.

“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the statement said, at the time. “Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period.”

The Miss Universe organization echoed this in their statement noting, “We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family’s discretion, or by Dr. Henry herself should she choose to do so. While unfounded speculation has circulated publicly, our full attention has remained on Dr. Henry’s care and recovery. We are grateful that she is now close to being released from the hospital.”

Additional details surrounding Miss Jamaica’s health remain unknown.