Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Mia Thornton breaks silence after arrest

Following the shocking news of her arrest last week, former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has broken her silence. This week, Thornton posted for Instagram for the first time since her arrest and appears to address some of the headlines in a series of posts and cryptic captions as she celebrated her 41st birthday.

“Composure over chaos. Grace over noise. This birthday, I’m choosing alignment, elevation, and elegance — always,” she captioned one of the Black and white glamour photos. “This past week reminded me of the importance of staying grounded, especially when life feels loud. I’m stepping into another year with clarity, accountability, and gratitude. Challenges don’t define me — how I rebuild does.”

In a follow-up post, the RHOP alum added, “Refined. Unmoved. Unshakeable. I don’t break — I become better. Happy Birthday to me.”

Thornton’s birthday celebration comes days after she was arrested at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport after someone from the airport’s Customs and Border Protection flagged the reality TV star’s “active City of Atlanta warrant related to a larceny involving an alleged furniture theft.” Thornton allegedly stole $11,000 worth of furniture from a property she and a person identified as Jared McGriff were staying in. According to a police incident report, the pair suddenly moved out of the property in the middle of the night on Oct. 28 and “took all of the furniture which was in the unit prior to their move in as well as the tv which was on the wall,” per NBC News.

During her arrest, body cam footage revealed that the RHOP alum asked officers if she could make a phone call to the person who allegedly has the key to the storage unit because “just wanted to put that furniture back.” Thornton also claims that she sent several emails requesting the return of the furniture. Police say she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fulton County jail for processing, but was ultimately released on a $2,500 bond.

Thornton who described herself as “delicate, disciplined, divinely protected” on Instagram, is one of the latest women from RHOP to be arrested and have encounters with law enforcement. Last month, Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, were arrested for alleged fraud charges, and in February 2025, Karen Huger was sentenced to one year in jail following a DUI conviction. Huger was ultimately received earlier release, meanwhile, the Osefos were released and are undergoing an investigation.

“In the midst of unexpected moments, I’m remembering who I am: a mother, a creator, a woman evolving in real time. I’m choosing peace, accountability, and personal growth. Thank you to those who continue to support my journey,” Thornton concluded.