Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s podcast trademark battle with Eminem arrives at a stalemate over time to meet

The trademark war between Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon and none other than Eminem is still dragging on — mostly because Slim Shady won’t agree to a time to sit down for a deposition, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars claim.

Bryant and Dixon filed to trademark the name of their podcast, “Reasonably Shady,” back in 2023. Eminem quickly objected, arguing the title was too close to his own “Slim Shady” brand. Nearly two years later, the fight is still stuck in procedural mud.

According to a recent filing, per Us Weekly, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ordered Eminem to be deposed — but the rapper’s team allegedly made locking down a date feel impossible. The Housewives say his lawyer stalled for weeks before finally settling on Oct. 29, warning, “Getting our client to commit to a deposition is very difficult.”

Even then, they say the rapper only offered a late-day 2 p.m. start and capped the time at two hours, far short of the standard seven. Bryant and Dixon argue that’s not workable, especially since Eminem was the one who launched the trademark opposition in the first place.

Eminem’s camp fired back in a Nov. 11 response, insisting they were flexible and accusing the Housewives of filing motions instead of coordinating. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, also submitted a declaration saying the rapper’s mornings are locked due to studio obligations and canceling sessions would be “very expensive.”

Dixon and Bryant aren’t buying it. Their attorney, Andrea Evans, told Us Weekly that Eminem “appears to be dodging his responsibility” to sit for the deposition he triggered.

“Mathers filed this trademark opposition and he appears to be dodging his responsibility to be deposed,” said Evans. “The rules allow him to be deposed for 7 hours so regardless of his alleged unavailability, he should make himself available to be deposed for a lawsuit that he filed. Seems shady!”

At BravoCon 2025, Dixon kept it cute but direct: “He’s still being shady. We’re fighting it — and we’re going to win at some point.”