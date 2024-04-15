Robyn Dixon announces ‘RHOP’ departure

Robyn Dixon is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” The series mainstay confirmed her departure on the latest episode of her podcast with co-star, Gizelle Bryant.

Robyn Dixon of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” (Photo by CLIFTON Prescod/Bravo)

Dixon’s departure comes amid rumors of a cast shakeup, as her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett also announced her exit a few weeks ago. On the podcast episode, Dixon was transparent with the details surrounding her next chapter, saying that she was “fired.”

“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’” she said on the podcast, as People reported. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

Dixon took the time to thank both the network and the production company, Truly Original. She added, “I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show.”

She also thanked the fans and viewers, specifically shouting out the ones who “gave love to her.” In an emotional moment, she thanked her co-star and bestie Bryant, saying, “I really want to say I love you. It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past eight years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else.”

Recommended Stories

Coined “The Green-eyed Bandits,” Bryant and Dixon’s friendship remained solid since the series premiered in 2016. Dixon’s personal life was the subject of major scrutiny on the series, specifically the relationship with her husband, Juan Dixon, and infidelity rumors surrounding him.

Dixon and Dillard Bassett are the only exits currently confirmed for the upcoming ninth season of the series so far. Other cast members include Karen Huger and Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim.