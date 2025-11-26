No, Meghan Markle did not steal a nearly $1,700 dress

The holidays are near, and that means long-awaited holiday specials are on the way — including Meghan Markle’s “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.”

But instead of everyone simply basking in the glow of the romantic, cozy, and festive Netflix promo, a bizarre mini-scandal is unfolding online. Some corners of the internet have convinced themselves the Duchess of Sussex pulled a Winona Ryder and made off with the $1,695 Galvan gown she wore during a 2022 Variety photo shoot.

In the promo, Meghan glides around a holiday tablescape wearing the same satin, emerald-green, side twist-halterneck gown, and suddenly, people are acting like the only way that could be is that she stuffed it in her purse on the way out from the shoot.

Page Six even rolled out a parade of “sources”: one claiming she kept it for her “royal archive,” another insisting she took it without permission, a third saying royals “must” archive every look so nothing gets returned, and — wait for it — a fourth who said the whole saga is nonsense.

The truth? No, Meghan did not steal a dress!

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, her official spokesperson shut the chatter down, telling People magazine: “The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory. Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”

And honestly? Stories like this are exactly why celebrities don’t bother rewearing outfits anymore.

Beyond dressgate, “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration” invites viewers into her Montecito home once again, this time for a warm, festive hour of cooking, decorating, handmade gifts, and all things merry. It’s intimate, it’s Pinterest-pretty, and yes — it includes a scene-stealing moment where Meghan shares a rare on-camera kiss with Prince Harry as they move around the kitchen together. Consider it the Sussexes’ soft-launch into holiday rom-com territory.

The tone matches what the Duchess shared earlier this month in a rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar as their latest cover star, about fame and how it has shaped their relationship.

“I think my boundaries became stronger,” she said of life post-royal spotlight. “You find different ways to protect yourself.”

When discussing Harry’s role in her world, she said, “He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t.”

She added, “No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

Part of what drew her to him, she recalled, is that he’s “someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness.”

“I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me,” she said. “That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”

“With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration” drops on Netflix on Dec. 3.