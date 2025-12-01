Todd Tucker demands primary custody, prenup review in divorce from Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce is getting messy.

According to US Weekly, Tucker is demanding primary custody of their two children, Ace, 9 and Blaze, 6.

Tucker filed a response to Burruss’ divorce petition on Nov. 26, claiming that their two children are in his care and reside with him in Georgia while Burruss handles “out-of-state work obligations.” The 52-year-old cited Burruss’ continued work that would “require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months” as his reasoning for demanding primary custody.

In his counterclaim, Tucker is demanding a “division of all marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible, between the parties.”

The filing notes that “the parties have been working cooperatively in an effort to resolve all issues, and [Tucker] remains committed to continuing those discussions in good faith.”. However, if the two are unable to come to terms, Tucker is seeking “primary physical custody, joint legal custody and final decision-making authority.”

Tucker also “wishes to make clear that he recognizes [Burruss] as a loving and capable parent and remains sincerely hopeful that prior and continued discussions between the parties will bring full resolution of all matters.”

The pair were wed on April 4, 2014, and their nuptials were chronicled as part of a five-episode miniseries titled “Kandi’s Wedding” as a spin-off from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” On Nov. 11, Burruss announced she and Tucker were splitting after 11 years of marriage. The Grammy-winning songwriter shared that they had been separated since July 2025 and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,” Burruss told PEOPLE about the decision. “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Tucker signed a prenuptial agreement before the two married, but suggests he signed it under pressure while his legal representation was not present. His lawyers offer a different side, saying the prenup “was presented to [Tucker], without [Tucker] having counsel, even though [Burruss’] then counsel had communicated previously with [Tucker’s team] regarding a potential prenuptial agreement.”

“Despite that knowledge, [Burruss’] counsel presented the final agreement to [Tucker] for signature immediately before the wedding ceremony, without any notice to or consultation with [Tucker’s team], who had been significantly engaged in the negotiation process,” Tucker’s filing alleged. “These circumstances raise substantial questions concerning the enforceability of said document. Nevertheless, [Tucker] remains committed to working in good faith to resolve this matter amicably and privately to the extent possible.”

If the prenuptial agreement is determined to be unenforceable, Tucker is seeking potential alimony along with the custody demands.