Michelle Obama praises ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour’: ‘Y’all make me proud to be a Black woman’

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama just gave “The Boy Is Mine Tour” its biggest co-sign yet.

During the D.C. stop of the celebration tour featuring Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland and Mya, Mrs. Obama was among those in attendance, singing along to ’90s and ’00s classics and more. he posted about the show on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 1), sharing a carousel of photos featuring her with Brandy, Monica, and Kelly Rowland, along with a stage shot of Mya.

“To Brandy, Monica, Kelly, Mya and the entire crew—you all did your thing last night in DC,” Obama wrote. “Such a beautiful evening of love and sisterhood. Thank you for sharing your gifts with all of us. Y’all make me proud to be a Black woman in America. I will see you all soon.”

The tour has experienced its fair share of highs and lows since it began in October. Brandy had to halt her first performance in Chicago due to exhaustion, then Muni Long stepped away from the tour briefly due to illness, allowing Mya to grace the stage for select dates. Mya found a permanent spot on the tour after Muni announced she could no longer perform due to increased health risks.

Still, from surprise guests to Kehlani giving Brandy and Monica their flowers, the tour has ultimately been a celebration of R&B and a salute to women who have made era-defining music.



While Obama shared her pride in watching the performance, the former First Lady was adamant that she wouldn’t listen to anyone who suggested she should run for president. During a fireside chat with Tracee Ellis Ross in November, Obama made it clear she doesn’t believe she’ll see a female president in her lifetime, considering how voters reacted to Kamala Harris during her 2024 bid.

“As you saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama told Ross. “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running because y’all are lying.”

She continued, “Y’all are lying. You are not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time. We got a lot of growing up to do. And there are still sadly a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it.”

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” still has stops in Monica’s hometown of Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 14.