Odell Beckham Jr. addresses backlash to his comments around $100 million not lasting: ‘What a world’

We’ve heard of “girl math,” “boy math,” “kid math,” even millennial and boomer math — but have we ever considered NFL player math? Because, according to Odell Beckham Jr., it’s an entirely different equation from what the rest of us deal with.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, the 33-year-old former Miami Dolphins star and current free agent, responded after mounting criticism over his recent remarks on “The Pivot” podcast, where he explained why living off a $100 million, five-year contract is far more complicated than it sounds.

“Boy u can’t say nothin in this world nowadays,” he wrote in a post on X with the crying laughing face emoji. “That’s why I been in my own lane my own world n put the way. People love to take Shxt [sic] completely outta context to rationalize a statement in their own head that makes sense to them… what a world.”

Although the comments were originally made during an October episode of the popular podcast, they resurfaced this week after former NFL player Shannon Sharpe criticized Beckham during an episode of his “Nightcap” podcast.

“OBJ, I’m going to be honest with you, bro, if you get $60 million dollars and that can’t last you a lifetime, you’ve got a problem,” Sharpe said.

He added, “Do you really need 10 houses? Do you really need 15 cars? Do you need to buy everybody in your family a house that costs a million or two million dollars?”

While on “The Pivot,” Beckham laid out how many slices a $100 million contract gets cut into — taxes, agent fees, security, lifestyle costs, family responsibilities, and other expenses — often leaving a player with significantly less than half. Once you’re earning money at that level and carrying that level of visibility, you essentially operate like a business unto yourself. Everyone on your team — agents, publicists, stylists, trainers, chefs, security — earns their share from that same pot. And unlike the headline figure suggests, the money doesn’t land in your account overnight; it’s paid out gradually across several seasons.

“I always explain this to people,” OBJ said. “You give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract—that’s five years for 60. We’re getting taxed. That’s 12 million a year you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, whatever.”

He continued, “I’m just being real,” OBJ continued. “I’m going to buy a car, get my mom a house. Everything costs money. If you’re spending $4 million a year, that’s really $40 million over five years, eight million a year. You start breaking down the numbers, and that’s a five-year span, you’re getting eight million. Can you make that last forever?”

Beckham, who has an estimated net worth of about $45 million and has earned more than $101 million during his 11 years in the NFL, also pointed out that cars, supporting family, buying a home, and other lifestyle decisions can eat into that number quickly. Sharpe — whose net worth is estimated at roughly $14 million — countered that many of those costs reflect personal choices rather than necessities.

OBJ is far from the first public figure to highlight how quickly money can disappear once fame, personal needs, and expectations rise. Actress Taraji P. Henson has similarly spoken about lifestyle creep — the escalating costs that come with visibility and success — and how even essential expenses like safety and staffing can be financially draining on their own.