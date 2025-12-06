Lori Harvey gets cozy with Damson Idris during PDA-packed Art Basel night: ‘They were super cute’

If Miami’s Art Basel is where art meets energy, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have delivered the weekend’s most compelling showcase—no gallery required.

The model and the “F1″ actor were spotted turning up the heat at ultra-club E11even in the early hours of Friday morning (Dec. 5), sparking fresh whispers that their romance may be officially back on. An onlooker tells us the pair arrived holding hands just before 3 a.m., and from the moment they stepped inside, the chemistry was hard to miss.

“They were super cute inside,” the source said. “She sat on his lap, his arm was around her, and they were intimately whispering to each other until 50 Cent took the stage.”

According to the insider, Harvey, 28, and Idris, 34, were fully locked in on each other and the vibe. As 50 performed hits like “P.I.M.P.” and “Magic Stick” around 4 a.m., the duo danced, sang along, and blended right into the late-night frenzy. “Lori was fully in the moment,” the source added, noting that Idris “took shots and smiled throughout the night.”

The two weren’t the only boldfaced names in the room. Chance the Rapper was also spotted enjoying the VIP scene, but Harvey and Idris easily commanded the most attention. “They definitely seemed like a very happy couple,” the insider gushed.

If it all feels familiar, it’s because this Miami rendezvous marks their second very public, very affectionate outing in recent months. In September, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after being photographed giggling, splashing around, and cozying up during a romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta. That beach trip, complete with strolls on the sand, echoed their earliest days together, when they first sparked dating buzz in December 2022 and eventually went Instagram-official.

Their romance unfolded across red carpets and high-profile events, culminating in their split in November 2023. At the time, they said their individual paths “required full attention and dedication,” but emphasized that they parted as friends “with nothing but love and respect.”

A year later, love and respect might not be the only things making a comeback.

As Art Week wrapped and 50 Cent closed his surprise set, Harvey and Idris were still wrapped up in each other, looking less like an ex-couple passing time and more like two people ready to press play again.