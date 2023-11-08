Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have called it quits

After a year as a couple, Harvey and Idris released a joint statement on social media, confirming their split.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are officially just friends.

On Tuesday, in a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the couple announced their split after a little over a year of dating. Harvey and Idris cited the need to focus on their individual lives among the reasons.

With a joint statement, Lori Harvey (left) and Damson Idris announced they were no longer a couple. Above, the two are shown in February at a Los Angeles event marking the final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” in which Idris starred. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the beauty entrepreneur and the “Snowfall” actor told the publication.

While little more is known about what led to the breakup, the pair disclosed that they ended things on relatively good terms.

“We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” their statement continued.

Rumors about the duo’s romance initially sparked in December 2022 after Harvey and Idris were seen leaving a restaurant in Hollywood together. In January, Idris seemingly confirmed the rumors when he gave Harvey a special shout-out on her birthday via a photo of him kissing her cheek posted to his Instagram stories.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” he captioned the post.

Beyond rare glimpses seen mostly from Idris’ social media accounts, the couple kept things quiet throughout their year-long romance.

News of their split comes during what is colloquially known as “breakup season.” A popular theory is that doomed couples typically part ways before the holidays, when one wants to spend time with those who matter most. It’s also commonly believed couples break up before the holiday season peaks to avoid bad timing later. No one wants to be so cruel as to dump someone on Christmas or New Year’s Eve — or stick around through Valentine’s Day out of obligation.

Harvey and Idris’ announcement has been met with mixed reactions from fans online. Some are praising Harvey for seemingly knowing when to end relationships, while others are criticizing the model for her perceived dating patterns. No stranger to public scrutiny of her dating life, Harvey’s romantic pursuits have become a source of intrigue to many; she dated actor Michael B. Jordan for a year-and-a-half before her relationship with Idris, and has previously been linked to Future, among other well-known faces.

In August 2022, a few months after her split from Jordan and before she was linked to Idris, the youngest child of Steve and Marjorie Harvey gave a rare look into her dating mindset during an interview with Teyana Taylor for Bumble, saying it is a “green flag” when someone shows “transparency.”

“Cut the games,” she added.

When asked about what makes her feel “empowered” in a relationship, Harvey told Taylor, “Not compromising my values, my standards and my requirements. You’ve got to make sure you’re giving (your love) to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person, it starts to drain you.”

