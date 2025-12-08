Officials release the shocking injuries from Miss Jamaica’s fall from Miss Universe stage

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has shared an update on Miss Jamaica contestant Dr. Gabrielle Henry’s health status following her tragic fall during the pageant competition.

“Dr. Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries,” the new press release read.

Following the incident, Henry was reportedly rushed to an intensive care unit in a Bangkok hospital with injuries initially described as non-life-threatening, where she has been receiving care. In the weeks following the incident, Dr. Henry’s family has released statements through the official Miss Jamaica Instagram, calling for prayer as the 2025 Miss Universe contestant continues the road to recovery.

Following MUO’s statement, Miss Jamaica shared a statement confirming that Dr. Henry will be returning to Jamaica, where she will continue her care.

“The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization is pleased to share that Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, continues to make encouraging strides in her recovery and is expected to be released from hospital in the coming days,” the statement read. “Dr. Henry has expressed her optimism and gratitude during this period, noting that she is ‘Eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.’”

According to the Miss Universe Organization, Henry will be “accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to the hospital for continued treatment and recovery.” Just as the organization says it has “covered all hospital, medical, and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand as well as the accommodation and living costs for Dr. Henry’s mother and sister,” the organization has committed to fully funding Dr. Henry’s travel home as well as “all future medical expenses arising from this incident.”

This update comes shortly after Melissa Sapini, Miss Haiti, called out the Miss Universe organization’s “gross misconduct,” claiming that the organization tried to initially place the blame on Dr. Henry in a conversation with contestants after her fall.

“I don’t know that they handled that correctly. The first thing he said was it’s because she wasn’t paying attention,” she told People magazine. “After he said that, then he was like, ‘Of course, safety is our number one priority’ … But it’s like, ‘Are you serious?’ That was really scary.”

The organization responded to that story in its recent statement: “Certain media reports suggesting that Dr. Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organization has never attributed blame to Dr Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts.”

In a separate post on his Instagram account, MUO president Raul Rocha thanked God for Dr. Henry’s health before sharing: “From our silence, we prayed for the health and speedy recovery of Dr. Gabrielle…To all those who, driven by opportunism and a desire for media attention, fabricated so many cruel and insensitive stories, let us continue to ask God to forgive them and help them find inner peace, transforming that destructive hatred they harbor toward others into acts of kindness.”