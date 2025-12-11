‘They’re scared’: Jasmine Crockett hits back at Republicans’ gleeful talking point about her US Senate run

After only a few days since announcing her historic run for the U.S. Senate in Texas, Jasmine Crockett is already facing rebuke from Republicans, who say they are thrilled she jumped into the race, suggesting she will be an easy candidate to defeat next November should she win her primary on March 3.

“I think it’s one of the greatest things that’s happened to the Republican Party in a long, long time,” said Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who labeled Crockett and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as the “face of the Democratic Party.” He added, “She and Mamdani, good luck with that.”

Johnson continued, “I want her to have the largest, loudest microphone that she can every single day. And we look forward to having that election down there…the people of Texas are common sense Americans, and what Jasmine is trying to sell will not be purchased by the folks.”

Senator Tim Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, made similar remarks about Crockett in an attempt to connect Crockett to Mamdani, who has been attacked as radical and a “communist” by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders.

Crockett on Wednesday hit back at Johnson and Republicans, who she said are “scared” of her candidacy for U.S. Senate in Texas.

“I must say that they act as if they’re scared, regardless of what it is that they say,” said the U.S. congresswoman, who could make history as the first Black woman elected to the Senate from the state of Texas and the first Democrat since 1988.

“Texans, frankly, have not had a reason to be excited. It’s been the same old, same old for a very long time,” said Crockett.

In response to the repeated efforts to compare her to Mamdani, Crockett said, “Last time I checked, he got elected…He became the mayor over the president’s choice.” She continued, “If it means I’m getting elected…okay…I’m good with becoming the senator, and frankly, Texans will be better if I become the senator.”

Rep. Crockett dismissed the idea that because she doesn’t “sound like a Republican” to win in a red state like Texas and suggested that resonates with voters in the same way that President Donald Trump has over the years.

“It’s clear that there were people that voted for Trump that also voted for Mamdani. It is clear that there were people that voted for AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] that also voted for Trump. Its is clear that there were people that voted for [Former President Barack] Obama and they went and voted for Trump,” she explained. “When you look at their policies, they are diametrically opposed.”

Voters are looking for “something different,” she argued.

“I think the fact that I am a different candidate, unlike anyone who’s ever run in Texas,” she said. “I promise you, Texas, y’all about to see a race you’ve never seen before, because doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result, is just the definition of insanity.”