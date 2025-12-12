Trump condoms displayed in new images released by child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

Democrats in the U.S. House Committee on Oversight released another batch of documents from the estate of child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, this time more than a dozen photographs tying Epstein to President Donald Trump and other prominent figures.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” said U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, who is the Oversight Committee’s top Democrat. “These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

The photographs, 19 in total, show Epstein socializing with Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, and others over the years. Trump is seen in one photo standing with six unidentified women whose faces are covered. Another photograph isn’t of Trump himself but of apparent condoms designed with Trump’s face on the packaging with the phrase “I’m HUUUUGE.” There is also a sign that reads “Trump Condom” and a “$4.50” price point.

The Oversight Committee did not provide any additional information or context about the photographs.

(Photo: House Oversight Committee)

The new release of materials from the Epstein estate comes after Trump signed into law the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Nov. 19, after months of political pressure for the president to release the full FBI files related to Epstein’s federal prosecution. The law requires the U.S. Department of Justice to release the files in 30 days, which means they must be handed over by Dec. 19.

While Trump acknowledges that he and Epstein were friends socially in years past, he said that the two had a falling out. Before signing the bill, Trump had expressed anger over the national attention of the Epstein files, despite campaigning in 2024 to release them.

Trump’s former White House advisor and billionaire Tesla owner, Elon Musk, had infamously written on X that the Trump administration would not release the files because Trump is mentioned in them. Since then, Trump has been repeatedly linked to Epstein, including a birthday letter he allegedly signed and gifted to Epstein. The letter depicted a woman’s nude body and a poem that included eerie statements like “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

Trump has denied sending the letter and said the signature on it is not his.

Though many are awaiting the full release of the Epstein files, most notably the countless victims, Democrats have repeatedly argued that Trump has had the power to order their release since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20. They continue to suggest that he has something to hide.

In what appeared to be an attempt to deflect from the scrutiny on his relationship to Epstein, Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate Democrats and others who were connected to the pedophile and sex offender, who committed suicide in 2019 inside a jail cell.

“Regardless of your party, title, or status, if you are responsible for abusing women and girls, we will hold you to account. Release the files, now,” said U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, whose motion on an Oversight subcommittee led to the discharge of the Epstein files and documents currently being released.

She wrote on X, “From powerful people to institutions to nations, the corruption and abuse hidden in the Epstein files runs deep. Trump and his DOJ must release the full, unredacted files now so we can finally get justice for survivors and hold the wealthy and powerful accountable.”