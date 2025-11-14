Trump calls on DOJ to investigate Epstein’s relationships with high-profile figures after being named in emails

President Donald Trump said he plans to direct the Department of Justice to launch investigations into Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged relationships with prominent Democrats and other high-profile figures.

The action comes days after emails belonging to Epstein indicated Trump knew about his sexual crimes against underage girls and spent time with Epstein’s female victims, which the White House has denied.

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails tying Trump to Epstein, who was friends with Trump until they had a private falling out, according to the president.

In an email Epstein sent to his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein referred to Trump as a “dog that hasn’t barked” and that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s home with one of his sex trafficking victims.

In another email, Epstein alleged that Trump was aware of his misconduct with underage girls.

“Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote to journalist and author Michael Wolff in a January 2019 email.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., a member of the House Judiciary Committee and ranking member of the Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet subcommittee, told theGrio, “Our felonious president is getting desperate as he wages an unhinged campaign to keep the Epstein files secret and Congress moves toward compelling their release.”

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: U.S. Representative Hank Johnson speaks during Grammys On The Hill: Advocacy Day on April 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Trump and Bondi’s politicized targeting of Democrats for investigation does not satisfy the public’s demand for the release of the unredacted Epstein files, and Trump’s growing anguish begs the question: What is he trying to hide?” Johnson continued.

“With 218, we are getting closer to the answer. Republican or Democrat — let the chips fall where they may!”

The U.S. House is set to vote next week on legislation that would order the full release of FBI files related to Epstein’s federal criminal case. While a handful of Republicans have committed to joining Democrats to advance the bill, it remains unclear whether the U.S. Senate will vote in favor of it. The legislation would ultimately go to President Trump’s desk for signature.

In his Friday Truth Social post, Trump dismissed the concerns over his involvement with Epstein, calling it “another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” referring to the years-long DOJ probe into the Trump presidential campaign’s communications with Russia, which tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Trump sought to point the speculation at other high-profile figures.

“Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!” he wrote.