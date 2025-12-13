Nipsey Hussle docuseries ‘Hussle’ set for 2026, with unreleased music

The marathon continues, and Nipsey Hussle fans have reason to celebrate. A new multi-episode docuseries chronicling the life of the late Crenshaw rapper is slated for release in 2026, promising never-before-heard music and intimate glimpses into the man behind the legend, according to Variety.

Titled “Hussle,” the series is directed by One9, the creative mind behind the three-part Prime Video series “Allen Iv3rson” and the Nas documentary “Nas: Time Is Illmatic“. Currently seeking a streaming home, the series is expected to span five to seven episodes and will be narrated by Nipsey himself alongside his brother, Blacc Sam.

“We’ve been working on it for several years and making sure that it’s told the right way,” One9 told Variety. “You talk about one of the most inspirational figures out there, who was a highly gifted child building his own computers to burn CDs and get his music out there.”

The rapper was only 33 when he was tragically killed in 2019 and had already cemented his place in Hip Hop history. His 2018 album “Victory Lap” earned critical acclaim, while his Marathon Clothing brand and philanthropic efforts made him a pillar of the South Los Angeles community. The docuseries reportedly includes a trove of unseen footage, capturing Nipsey’s journey from childhood to gang life, to musical breakthrough, and ultimately to becoming a cultural icon.

“Nipsey had the foresight to videotape everything in his life,” One9 said. “Even when he was young, his father videotaped everything. You see the whole transformation of a young man coming of age… finding his own voice — and then becoming such a huge inspirational figure to the Crenshaw culture and environment.”

Blacc Sam, who continues to honor his brother through initiatives like the holiday turkey drive, played a key role in bringing the project to life. The series will also feature insights from Hussle’s family, friends, and high-profile artists, including Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. Produced under Hussle’s own Marathon Films banner and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, the series is expected to resonate deeply with fans old and new.

While “Hussle” is still looking for a streaming partner, insiders say it won’t be long before the world gets an unprecedented look at one of Hip Hop’s most inspiring figures, and hears the tracks Nipsey left behind.

For Hussle, the marathon never ended. And in 2026, his story will continue to inspire a new generation.