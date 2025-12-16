Congressional Black Caucus urges colleagues to pass Justice for Breonna Taylor Act

The Congressional Black Caucus is urging members of Congress to pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which was reintroduced in Congress last week.

“On March 13, 2020, the Louisville Police Department executed a no-knock warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor, ultimately ending her life by opening fire on her and her partner. This tragedy should never have occurred, and Breonna Taylor should still be with us today,” the CBC said in a joint statement led by chairwoman U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y.

The Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, first introduced in 2024, would ban no-knock warrants, which are court orders that allow law enforcement officers to enter a property without first knocking or announcing their presence. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Morgan McGarvey and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, as well as Sen. Cory Booker and Reps. Clarke and Jasmine Crockett.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker, was shot and killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, after police executed a no-knock warrant that turned out to be wrongfully obtained and included false and misleading statements. Taylor’s death helped spark the global Black Lives Matter uprisings of 2020.

“What happened to Breonna Taylor was a profound failure of our justice system — one that we have a moral responsibility to correct. In the years since her murder, the need to confront the issue of no-knock warrants has only intensified,” said the Congressional Black Caucus. “No American should fear that at any moment, law enforcement could enter their home unannounced. And no parent like Tamika Palmer should be forced to endure the grief of losing her child to a system that failed her.”

Congressman McGarvey, who represents the district where Taylor lived, said in a statement, “No law can right that wrong, but we can honor her memory by fighting for the justice she was never given. An homage to the heroic life Breonna lived as an EMT, this bill will save countless lives by banning the dangerous and deadly use of no-knock warrants nationwide.”

No-knock warrants are already restricted in Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill in 2021. However, the push to do so on the federal level has remained out of reach in a Congress where most Republicans lack a legislative appetite for police reforms. Previous attempts to ban no-knock warrants on Capitol Hill have failed. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would restrict such warrants, was stalled in Congress. As a result, then-President Joe Biden issued an executive order with a limited scope, targeting only federal officers.

“Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and her story demands action. It is our duty to ensure that what happened to her never happens again—to any family, in any community, anywhere in this country,” said the CBC.

“The Congressional Black Caucus is calling on our colleagues to join our coalition and pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to prohibit federal law enforcement and state and local police departments that receive federal funding from executing these dangerous no-knock warrants.”