Natalia Bryant makes her runway debut in Milan during Versace and Boss spring/summer 2024 shows

Ahead of her big runway debut for Versace, the oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant got advice from Precious Lee and other modeling vets.

As veteran supermodels like Naomi Campbell are getting their earned props during Fashion Month, the next generation is rising.

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, made her runway debut on Friday at the Versace spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. That day, following the Versace show, she also walked in the Boss spring/summer show.

“I am beyond excited about making my runway debut,” Bryant told Vogue. “It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special.”

Natalia Bryant walks the runway Friday at the Boss spring/summer 2024 womenswear show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

The University of Southern California student walked the Versace runway dressed in a chic black look reminiscent of ’60s Italian fashion, which included a black mini dress with oversized off-the-shoulder sleeves, a pair of metallic Mary Janes and a black leather mini purse.

For the Boss show, she wore a sleek, professional look that featured a wine-colored top with a black pencil skirt, black stockings and a black leather belt that cinched her waist.

The rising model gushed on social media about her experience modeling for both fashion houses.

“VERSACE!! Grazie Mille,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.”

In another post, which included a photo of her posing with Donatella Versace, the model wrote: “This was such an incredible experience, I had the best time and felt so much love and support throughout it all.”

Both shows mark the first runways Bryant has walked since signing with IMG Models in 2021. Ahead of her big debut, Bryant received advice and encouragement from veteran models joining her on the runway, including Precious Lee.

When walking, Lee — who wore a yellow and white checkered shirt and skirt set in the Versace show — told Bryant to think of an empowering mantra, something like, “I own everything. Everything is mine,” she said. Lee added: “You can borrow it if you need to.”

Gigi Hadid told Bryant what to expect during rehearsal.

Natalia Bryant makes her runway modeling debut Friday for Versace during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer womenswear show in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

“They’re gonna yell. They’re gonna scream at you to walk fast,” she told her. “You’re gonna be great. I love you! I’m so proud of you, I’m gonna cry.”

Fellow models weren’t the only ones to give the new style star some words of advice and affirmation. Versace herself paid Bryant a visit during her fitting for the show.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” Bryant told Vogue. “Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”

Another element of support for Bryant came in the form of her mother, Vanessa, who was by her side in Milan and cheering her on from the sidelines on social media. Bryant told Vogue she was especially excited to have her mom’s support because of her own well-known sense of style.

“I can always go to my mom and get her honest opinion. She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart,” she said.

Her mother also helped Bryant prepare for her debut by encouraging her to have her own walk and her own style, citing Campbell as a source of inspiration.

“My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi, but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high,’” she said.

In a post on Instagram that featured a photo of Bryant on Versace’s runway, Vanessa Bryant wrote: “I’m so proud of you! You did it, mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you.”

