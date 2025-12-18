President Trump installs ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ with plaques mocking former presidents Obama, Biden, and more

President Donald Trump’s latest White House renovations include plaques underneath portraits of former US presidents. Located in a walkway outside of the West Wing, the White House describes the addition as “a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle, who served our Country, and gave up so much in so doing,” which was “conceived, built, and dedicated” by Trump.

However, while one would expect the plaques to honor these past leaders’ accomplishments or accolades, Trump, who reportedly wrote many of the plaques himself, used them as an opportunity to insult his most recent predecessors with unfounded claims about figures like President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

“The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in the statement, per ABC News.

Written in a similar style to Trump’s social media posts, the plaques reportedly feature random capitalization and his opinions on political events. For instance, President Obama’s plaque reads: “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one-term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective “Unaffordable” Care Act.”

The plaque goes on to make false claims that Obama “spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History.”

Similarly, President Biden’s plaque, which sits underneath a photo of the past president’s signature and not an official portrait like others, is riddled with insults. Addressing his predecessor as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump goes on to label him as “by far, the worst President in American History.”

“Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction,” the plaque continues. “He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden Crime Family. But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”

Meanwhile, Trump’s own plaque boasts about him winning the 2024 elections after overcoming “unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts,” per CNN.

Following the unveiling of these plaques, social media users shared their mixed reactions to the President’s editorialized descriptions, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO pic.twitter.com/QMxOmBc8l1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 17, 2025

Neither Obama nor Biden has commented on the new plaques. These are only the latest of the Trump administration’s drastic renovations to the White House. Earlier this year, Trump paved over the Rose Garden and tore down the East Wing to make room for a multimillion-dollar ballroom in his honor.