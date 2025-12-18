Thanks to the family group chat, Marlon Wayans dropped the 50 Cent beef

Marlon Wayans said he dropped the beef with 50 Cent because his brothers told him to.

He shared this in an interview with KTLA, where he was asked how his “family chat” felt about him fighting with the rapper over the new docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.”

“My brothers, they were funny. Dame was like, ‘Why you pick the biggest brother?” Wayans said. “He’s on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart—people that we can beat. You fight him. Leave guys that got shot nine times alone. He survived nine!”

He continued, “I backed out because I always wanna focus on positivity, fun, and I got a movie coming out, ‘Scary Movie 6.'”



Many strong reactions have poured in following the release of the 50 Cent-produced docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which details the alleged crimes of Sean “Diddy” Combs over the last few decades and the blockbuster trial that landed him in prison for four years. Wayans was asked about his opinion in an interview. He admitted he hadn’t seen the series yet, but seemed to think 50 was skewing the narrative in his own favor and being unfair to Diddy.

“Right now, the man is serving time. He went before the court. The court said this. He got to do five years in pen? Let him do his five years,” Wayans said on the show Big Boy TV. “You wanna bury him further? [50 Cent and Diddy] have their personal beef, and it consciously runs very deep. I prefer they just get in the ring and fight, than to do this, you know what I mean?”

In another interview, Wayans warned that 50, whose name is Curtis Jackson, could face “karma” for producing the docuseries.

Jackson then sent Wayans a message: “Keep my name out of your mouth, boy.” The rapper posted a picture of Wayans from his film “White Chicks” to accompany the warning. Wayans fired back, sharing an AI-generated photo of 50 Cent on a “12 Years a Slave” poster captioned “now let’s think about this 50.”

Reflecting on the back-and-forth with KTLA, he explained why he backed out of the online argument.

“I was just like, ‘I don’t think brothers need to be quarreling in public like that,’” he said, referring to his comments about 50 about Diddy. “And then what did I get into? A public quarrel with a brother. I just think it was bad for the culture, and so I kind of backed out.”

Overall, Wayans claimed the exchange wasn’t serious. He and 50 were “just doing the dozens.”

“It wasn’t like, ‘I’m beefing with you,’” he said. “That was the bully on the block and the funny kid just doing the dozens, roasting each other. That’s what we were doing. It’s just a public roasting of each other. For me, it was all in fun and all in jest, and I think the world needs more of that.”

According to him, the internet blew some joking out of proportion.

“We forgot how to make fun of each other, how to laugh at our differences, how everybody’s so sensitive. I say get off social media, get back to socializing. We have to find laughs in this journey.”

