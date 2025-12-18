Wiz Khalifa sentenced to 9 months in Romanian prison related to 2024 incident at local music festival

Wiz Khalifa has been handed a prison sentence stemming from a drug-related incident in Romania.

The 38-year-old rapper was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 18, to nine months in prison after being convicted of drug possession in the Southeastern European country, more than a year after his appearance at a local music festival, Rolling Stone magazine reported. It’s unclear what will happen next or whether Romanian authorities will pursue extradition, as Khalifa is a U.S. citizen and does not reside in Romania.

Romania’s Constanța Court of Appeal issued the final ruling, finding Khalifa — born Cameron Jibril Thomaz — guilty of possessing illegal drugs for personal use, according to the country’s national news agency, Agerpres. The decision is not subject to further appeal.

The sentence marks an escalation from an earlier ruling in April, when a lower court in Constanța County ordered the “Black and Yellow” rapper to pay a criminal fine of 3,600 lei — or roughly $830 — for illegal drug possession, according to ABC News. Prosecutors later challenged that penalty, arguing it was too lenient and pushing for a harsher punishment.

Romania enforces some of the strictest drug laws in Europe. Cannabis possession, even for personal use, remains a criminal offense and can carry penalties ranging from fines to prison sentences of up to two years.

The case stems from an incident in July 2024, when Romanian authorities detained Khalifa after allegedly smoking cannabis while performing onstage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești, a seaside resort in Constanța County, per Complex. Prosecutors said the artist was found with more than 18 grams of cannabis and admitted to consuming some of it during his performance.

Following reports of the prison sentence early Thursday, sources close to the rapper told TMZ that the situation may not be fully resolved. According to the outlet, Khalifa’s legal team is exploring options to challenge the ruling.