‘The Unstoppable…’: Dave Chappelle addresses Charlie Kirk, Trump, his Saudi Arabia performance and more in new Netflix special

Dave Chappelle gave fans a surprise on Friday night: a new Netflix special.

After the conclusion of Anthony Joshua’s fight vs. Jake Paul, Chappelle’s latest stand-up titled “The Unstoppable…” appeared. Shot in October in his hometown of Washington D.C., the 75-minute special is Chappelle’s eighth for the streaming platform, and it finds the comedian discussing the government’s deployment of the National Guard in many cities across the country, Jimmy Kimmel’s brief cancellation by the FCC and his controversial appearance during the Riyadh Comedy Festival earlier this year.

Dressed in a camo jacket with Colin Kaepernick’s name on the back, Chappelle opened by discussing the National Guard’s deployment in cities like D.C., and Memphis and declared, “They’re trying to take the chocolate out of Chocolate City. I said, ‘I’ve got to go home while it’s still a city I remember.”

“And I came here mad, ready to fight, but when I drove through the city — it looks clean guys, I’ve got to tell you.”

Chappelle told the audience, “I don’t feel guilty at all” about his Saudi performance, explaining that it was “easier” to be a comedian in Saudi Arabia than in America. “These motherf–kers act because I did a festival in Saudi Arabia, I somehow betrayed my principles. Rest in peace, Jamal Khashoggi. I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. I mean, look, bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months, so I didn’t know y’all was still counting.”

Throughout the special, Chappelle utilized the Saudi performance as a reference for various aspects of censorship in the United States, namely regarding Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC and Charlie Kirk’s murder.

“This is another reason it’s hard to talk in America, because if you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I’m gonna be honest, I was shook,” Chappelle said. “I’ll tell you what I don’t believe, and the whites were quick to say this: Charlie Kirk was this generation’s Martin Luther King.”

He continued: “That’s a reach. “They both got murdered in a terrible fashion. They both got shot in the neck, but that’s about where those similarities ended. Charlie Kirk’s an internet personality — by design. Fundamentally, he can’t function like Dr. King. Internet n-ggas are negative because they have to be. No one will engage them unless they say shit unless that makes them upset. Can you imagine if Dr. King was behaving like Charlie Kirk? ‘Smash that like button and subscribe! Follow me for more content like that! I believe all Black people should be free, change my mind!’”

“The Unstoppable..” is available now on Netflix.