‘My focus remains healing’: Miss Jamaica provides an update on her health as she thanks her medical team

After suffering a scary fall that went viral, Miss Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry is giving well-wishers a brief update on her health following a fall during the preliminary evening gown portion of the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand on November 19.

On Instagram, Henry shared a photo of herself wearing a blue dress and posing for the camera, accompanied by a lengthy caption detailing her experience in the hospital as she continues her road to recovery.

“In a time that calls for stillness and healing, I am grateful to be in Jamaica and to feel the familiar strength of Jamaica surrounding me 💚🖤💛,” she began. “I extend sincere thanks to my family, friends, for every prayer lifted on my behalf from my fellow Jamaicans, and to those who stood with me through moments seen and unseen.”

Henry also offered her gratitude to the medical teams in Thailand and all of those who were by her side, including the Miss Universe Jamaica Team and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

“As Miss Jamaica Universe 2025 and an ophthalmology resident, I am reminded that moments of darkness do not diminish vision; they refine it,” Henry wrote. “While I continue to recover, I am inspired by the way Jamaicans rise, undeterred, after adversity. In time, more will be shared. For now, my focus remains healing, purpose, and service.”

The Miss Universe Organization released a statement on Dec. 8 revealing the nature of Henry’s injuries.

“Dr. Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries,” the press release read.

Henry was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after her fall and remained hospitalized for days as her sister and others provided updates on her condition.

Melissa Sapini, Miss Haiti, called out the Miss Universe organization’s “gross misconduct,” claiming that the organization tried to initially place the blame on Dr. Henry in a conversation with contestants shortly after the incident occurred. The MUO denied blaming Henry for her injuries and asked for those speculating about Henry or any improper actions by the organization to seek “inner peace.”