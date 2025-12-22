Michelle Obama reveals the surprisingly huge amount of Christmas cards she and Barack send out each year

Michelle and Barack Obama make sure no one is left off their Christmas card list.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the 61-year-old former first lady revealed the surprisingly massive number of holiday cards she and the former president send out each year — a figure that has climbed well into the six figures since leaving the White House.

When asked just how many cards they mail annually, Michelle Obama didn’t hesitate.

“You know, we checked. It’s over 100,000,” she said.

As host Kimmel and the studio audience reacted in disbelief, Obama was quick to explain that the list goes far beyond personal friends.

“That incorporates friends, family, business people [and] foundation people,” she clarified. “So it’s a lot of folks that we want to thank.”

Beyond their extensive mailing list, Obama also offered a glimpse into how the former first family celebrates the holidays now — including with daughters Sasha, 24, and Malia, 27.

“Everybody gets a gift, [but] I’m generally the one who is orchestrating it,” she admitted with a laugh. “Because, you know, it’s like our girls — they don’t have any money. So we’re like, don’t take our money and buy us a gift.”

When Kimmel asked whether Barack Obama gives good gifts, Michelle didn’t miss a beat.

“He does,” she said.

Pressed on whether the former president uses a little extra help when shopping, she revealed that his “consultant” is none other than her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop.

“You know, he tried for a few years early on in our lives,” she added. “And I would open it up like, ‘Oh yeah — you tried,’” she joked.

If there was any doubt about where her holiday spirit stands, Obama made it clear.

“Christmas is huge,” she said. “I am a big Christmas person.”

She went on to explain how dramatically different the season feels now compared to their eight years in the White House from 2009 to 2016, when their holiday schedule included weeks of events — including a massive White House Christmas party that required hours of posed photos instead of time to actually enjoy the celebration.

These days, the pace is much slower.

“In the morning, we wake up, we have brunch, we have friends over, we read a letter from Santa,” she said. “We open the gifts — all of that.”