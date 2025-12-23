Venus Williams ties the knot with Andrea Preti during week-long Palm Beach bash

Venus Williams is officially a wife!

After quietly tying the knot in September during an intimate private ceremony, the 45-year-old tennis legend officially celebrated her marriage to Italian model, actor, and film producer, 37-year-old Andrea Preti, with an extravagant week-long wedding celebration in Florida—one that blended couture, family, music, and unmistakable Venus flair.

“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” Venus told Vogue. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

What followed was nothing short of a bridal fantasia.

Held at her Palm Beach home and designed as a love letter to her Florida roots, the celebration unfolded over six unforgettable days. Planned by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events—who also orchestrated sister Serena Williams’ 2017 wedding—the week built beautifully toward the main event, beginning with a yacht party courtesy of little sis and fellow tennis champion Serena Williams, then a glamorous boudoir-themed bridal shower that culminated in a Beyoncé-inspired karaoke party. Romantic, invitation-only dinners in Miami followed, along with an opulent formal rehearsal dinner, sports day filled with volleyball, dodgeball, tennis, and more, before everything crescendoed into a breathtaking Saturday ceremony, reception, and after-party that guests departed for by party bus.

Fashion, of course, played a starring role for the couple who met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week. She donned a curated, iconic bridal look each day, sometimes multiple in the same day for the same event.

For the ceremony, Venus wore a custom gown by Natali & Meital Bridal paired with dazzling Messika jewelry. The look—romantic yet architectural—featured intricate lace, a plunging neckline, and dramatic volume that felt both ethereal and powerful, perfectly at home against the lush Palm Beach landscape. Her bridal party echoed the vision in white, with sister Serena stepping out in a tailored white suit while the rest of Venus’ sisters and bridesmaids wore coordinating white looks, creating a striking, modern tableau.

As the ceremony began, Preti entered alongside his mother to “I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5, setting a tender, emotional tone. Venus followed to “Ovunque Sarai” by Irama, a moment that felt intimate and cinematic all at once. The couple exchanged handwritten vows, grounding the grandeur of the day in something deeply personal.

The fashion changes continued well into the night, according to Vogue. For the reception, Venus slipped into an Anne Barge gown accented with Kay Jewelers pieces, while Preti traded his ceremony look for a soft blush SuitSupply suit. Later, she debuted a second reception look by Jaclyn Whyte Couture, following an Alexandra Grecco pre-ceremony cocktail ensemble worn earlier in the festivities. Even before the celebrations began, the couple made their union official with a courthouse ceremony—where Venus wore not one, but two distinct looks, each as intentional as the last.

Through it all, the feeling remained unmistakably intimate.

“We all love each other so much,” Venus said. “It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day.”