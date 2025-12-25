‘No kids, no presents’: Ray J shares his ‘lonley Christmas’ on social media

Due to the extension of his restraining order, Ray J is spending Christmas without his kids, and he’s not suffering in silence about it.

The “One Wish” singer took to social media to show off his “lonely Christmas.” In the video, whose name is William Raymond Norwood Jr., flipped the camera from selfie-mode to show the Christmas tree he decorated, with no presents underneath.

“A lonely Christmas. No kids, no presents, no little feet running around – just a tree and the weight of missing what matters most,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m learning the hard way. I understand that not every lesson comes gently. Life teaches in many ways. I’m listening.”

The update comes for Ray J after a California judge placed Ray J on a no-contact restraining order after his arrest last month for allegedly pointing a gun at his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestream, claiming that he was afraid that she and her family members would take their children away. Ray J and Princess Love have two children: a daughter, Melody, 7, and a son, Epik, 5. Epik turns six over the Christmas holidays. He was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after the incident and later released on $50,000 bail.

Princess Love posted her own video following the domestic incident, calling for Ray J to check himself into rehab, saying, “you’re more than drunk.”

“You’re not about to sit here and make me look crazy when I am the best mother since the day my kids been born,” she said. “Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

Ray J was charged with six misdemeanor offenses by the LA City Attorney, including brandishing a firearm, use of force, and child endangerment. After his restraining order was extended into the holiday season, Ray J expressed his disappointment to reporters.

“I’m missing my kids,” he said. “I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.”



