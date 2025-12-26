Shilo Sanders recalls meeting Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Karrueche for the first time

‘Tis the season to gather with family, and it seems like actress Karrueche Tran, 37, is feeling at home with the Sanders clan this Christmas!

In a vlog posted on Christmas Eve, Deion Sanders’ son Shilo shared he would be spending the holiday with his father and Tran. Around seven minutes into the video, Shilo opened up about the first time he was introduced to his dad’s girlfriend, “I remember when I first met Karruche, my dad was like, ‘say hello to your stepmom.'”

Shilo went on to reveal plans to interview the pair, encouraging his viewers to share their questions for the lovebirds. “Tell me what you want me to ask them, and I’ll ask them the best questions you guys come up with.”

He continued, sharing, “I want to ask her, ‘What did you initially think about my dad’s toes whenever you first met him and seen him? That’s like, the main thing.”

The 58-year-old coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes had two of his toes amputated in 2021 after developing blood clots. As TheGrio previously reported, Tran made an appearance in one of Deion Sanders’ vlogs, shot from the hospital where he would undergo his 16th surgery to treat blood clots. That video also featured a cameo from Sanders’ son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur, who joked that things had “gone downhill” since Tran entered the picture.

Shilo’s most recent vlog, shared on Christmas Day, also featured several mentions of Karrueche. Around the 13 minute mark, Shilo notes that his dad, “actually has a tree,” before continuing, “That means Karrueche is doing her thing, ’cause this not just his idea.”

The video shows Shilo examining the packages in search of gifts for himself, “If my name’s not on any of this, I’m going home.” To his chagrin, “everything says Ms. K on here. That means Karrueche. She has so much stuff! What if all this is for her?”

Before concluding the video, Shilo wakes up his cousin, who is sleeping in a nearby bedroom, and she confirms there are indeed gifts for him in the house.

A separate post, shared by The Shade Room, showcases Karrueche embracing her stepmom status during a holiday shopping trip. In the video she tells Deion Sanders Jr. she got Coach Prime, “a couple of things,” before continuing, “I got you a gift too. I gotta get my stepson a gift.” The clip later showcases Sanders Jr. giving his stepmom, Karrueche, a shout-out for his gift, a pricy Rimowa case.

Most fans first learned Karrueche was dating Coach Prime when she appeared by his side in his July vlog, noticeably emotional as he documented his battle with bladder cancer and subsequent bladder removal surgery.