‘The perfect Christmas picture don’t exist’: Inside Cardi B’s first holiday as a mom of four

If the idea of a flawless family holiday photo feels farfetched, Cardi B is here to confirm it loudly, lovingly, and with four kids in tow.

The 33-year-old rapper marked her first Christmas as a mom of four by sharing an Instagram carousel of candid moments on Thursday, Nov. 25. The images captured a house full of movement and mood: Cardi cradling her 7-week-old newborn son in front of a Christmas tree, son Wave perched on a toy polar bear, daughter Kulture stepping in to carry toddler Blossom who, mid-meltdown, made it clear this was no staged holiday card.

“The perfect Christmas picture don’t exist in this house 😩❤️🎄,” Cardi joked in the caption, summing up the scene with the kind of honesty that’s become her signature.

The photos spotlighted all four of her children, Kulture, 7; Wave, 4; Blossom, 15 months; and her newborn son, whose name she hasn’t yet revealed. The baby boy arrived in November and is Cardi’s first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 32. Cardi shares her three older children with her estranged husband Offset, 33.

Earlier this month, Cardi offered fans their first glimpse of her newborn, posting photos from the nursery and the hospital shortly after his birth. In one snap, the baby wore a New England Patriots cap and onesie, a subtle nod to Diggs’ NFL team. “11/4 🧸🩶🏈,” she wrote, seemingly confirming his birthday.

The weeks that followed blended sentiment with Cardi’s flair for the unconventional. On Nov. 24, she revealed a deeply personal keepsake: a portion of her umbilical cord cast into gold. Created by Mommy Made Encapsulation, the piece was dehydrated into a heart shape and dipped in gold chrome.

Holiday celebrations continued into Thanksgiving, where the love for the newest family member was on full display. Cardi shared a photo of her son in a fuzzy white outfit bearing Diggs’ name and jersey number in glittery gold lettering. Her Instagram Stories also featured her older kids in motion, like Blossom crying as she practiced walking, a reminder that life with little ones rarely pauses for aesthetics.

Later, Cardi summed up the day with a selfie confession: “No family picture cause everyone on their worst behavior.” In another pic, she added of her newborn, “Even this one being bad😩.”

As her son approached one month old, the tone softened. Cardi posted a quiet, tender image of him cuddled against her shoulder. “My cuddle buddy 🧸🩶 I love him soooo much,” she wrote.

And that’s the real holiday takeaway: in a house where perfection doesn’t exist, love shows up anyway; messy, noisy, and unmistakably real.